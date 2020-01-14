How to hide specific slides in Google Slides so they won’t show up during a presentation

caption It only takes a flew clicks to hide a slide in Google Slides. source Mark Wilson/Getty

When you hide slides in Google Slides, they won’t show up when you present, but will still be there when you return to your slideshow’s overview.

You may want to do this to shorten your speaking time or skip over information that your audience doesn’t need, while still keeping the slide for your own use.

To hide slides in Google Slides, you just need to right-click on it.

If you’ve ever created a presentation using Google Slides, then you know that one of the reasons the program is so successful is that it has plenty of options to choose from.

But as impressive as the slideshows you create with it can be, there are bound to be a few slides that you don’t need.

You could just delete them – but if the presentation is a work in progress, you never know when you might want those slides back.

You may also want to get rid of a slide that contains research, sources, or to cut down on presentation time, but still want to keep the content in the slide for yourself.

Whatever the reason, you’re in luck – there’s an easy way to hide a slide in a Google Slides presentation without outright deleting it. This means that while the slide will still show up in the overview of the slideshow, it won’t appear when you press play.

Here’s how to do it.

How to hide slides in Google Slides

1. Open your slideshow on your Mac or PC, and select the slide that you want to hide by clicking it.

2. Right-click on it and choose “Skip slide.”

caption You can hide as many slides as you like. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

If it worked, you should see an icon of a crossed-out eye – any slides with that icon on it won’t be visible in the presentation.

caption A crossed-out eye icon will appear on any hidden slides. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

To make the slide visible again, just repeat the same process – there’ll be a check mark next to the “Skip slide” option that will disappear when you click it again.

