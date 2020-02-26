How to add hyperlink text in Gmail on a computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to hyperlink in a Gmail draft to share a link with your recipients. source S3studio/Getty Images

You can easily hyperlink text in your Gmail drafts by clicking the hyperlink button or by using the CTRL (or COMMAND) + K option on your desktop.

While there are no such shortcuts on the mobile app, there is a workaround to achieve the same result.

Hyperlinking text is an easy way to attach websites to your emails without having to include the entire web address. This makes for cleaner looking emails.

Whether you’re adding a link to a restaurant suggestion, a photo album, or an article, it’s easy to hyperlink text in a Gmail draft on your Mac or PC. While there’s no simple shortcut on the mobile app, it is still possible to achieve – though it requires a workaround.

Hyperlinking text is helpful both for the sender and the receiver, and makes for cleaner looking emails. The process is certainly easier on your desktop, where you can click the hyperlink icon or use the CTRL + K keyboard shortcut on a PC, or COMMAND + K on a Mac.

On the mobile app, you’ll have to copy and paste the full link first, and then type the text you’d like to be hyperlinked. Once this is typed within the link, delete the rest of the text around it until it’s all that remains.

Here’s how to do it.

How to hyperlink in Gmail on a computer

1. Open Gmail on your browser of choice.

2. Begin composing a new message by clicking the “Compose” button. Type your message and then highlight the word or words you wish to hyperlink.

caption Highlight text you want to hyperlink. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click the hyperlink symbol to open a pop-up; it’s the chain-like symbol to the left of the attachment icon in the bottom tool bar of the window.

You can also use the CTRL + K keyboard shortcut on a PC, or COMMAND + K on a Mac.

4. Change the text to display if needed and then copy and paste a web address into the empty field. Once you’ve pasted it, you can test the link by clicking the appropriate option.

caption Paste the URL you want to the box. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Click “OK” once you’re done.

This will change the text you’ve selected into a hyperlink. You can do this to as many words or phrases as you’d like.

caption Text now hyperlinked. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to hyperlink in Gmail on a mobile device

1. Open the Gmail app on your phone and begin composing a new message.

2. Copy and paste the link you’d like to hyperlink to somewhere in the draft. It won’t appear blue at first, so you’ll have to press the “X” to close out and save as a draft first. Reopen the draft and it will appear blue.

caption Paste the link you want to use in the draft. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Begin typing the text you’d like to display somewhere within the active link. It can be anywhere, so long as it appears blue.

caption Enter the text you want to use within the link. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Once you’re done typing the word or phrase, delete all of the text around it until it’s all that remains.

caption Delete the rest of the link and only keep the text you want to display. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Copy and paste this into its appropriate paragraph if it’s not there already.

