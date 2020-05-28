How to hyperlink on Reddit and link out to other websites within a Reddit post or comment

caption It’s easy to hyperlink on Reddit. source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

You can hyperlink on your Reddit posts or comments by using the icon that looks like a chain, which is available on both desktop and mobile devices.

Hyperlinking to other pages is a great way to beef up your Reddit posts and make them more informative.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

The social media platform Reddit is all about dialogue. Many of its communities are so focused on quality posts that even memes are explicitly banned.

One way to up the quality of your Reddit commentary is to hyperlink your sources, so people know you’re speaking from a place of knowledge.

Not only will you be more transparent and accountable, but hyperlinking (as opposed to just dropping a long, unedited link) makes your comment more readable.

Here’s how to create hyperlinked text in your posts and comments on Reddit. You can do this using a browser on your Mac or PC, and the mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to hyperlink on Reddit via the desktop website

1. Open Reddit.com in your browser of choice and sign in, and then navigate to the page you want to leave a comment on. You can also start a new post.

2. Begin your post or comment by clicking inside the text entry area. If you’re commenting on another post, this will be below the parent post.

3. Type out your comment, and then highlight the text you’d like to convert to a hyperlink. Click the chain link symbol in the text editor’s toolbar – it looks like two interlinked circles, and should be the third option from the left.

caption The “Link” icon looks like two interlinked circles. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. A pop-up will appear. Copy and paste the link to want your text to go to in the box labeled “Link.”

5. Click “Insert.”

caption You’ll insert your link in this box. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. Once you’ve inserted the link, you can hover over it to change the text of the hyperlink, or the destination URL. Click “Post” when you’re ready, or “Send” if submitting a comment.

caption The hyperlinked text will be underlined and tinted blue. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to hyperlink on Reddit via the Reddit mobile app

1. Open the Reddit mobile app and sign in. If you haven’t downloaded the app, you can find it in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Begin your post or comment by tapping the pencil icon or “Add a comment” button, which can always be found at the bottom of the screen. You’ll be directed to Reddit’s text edit area.

3. Type out your post. When you write the text that you want to convert into a hyperlink, click the chain symbol in the bottom left corner – unlike on your desktop, you won’t write out the text you’re hyperlinking beforehand.

caption Select the small “Link” icon in the corner. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Enter the link in the second slot, and type out what you want the hyperlinked text to be, then tap “Insert link.”

caption If you don’t fill in both boxes, you won’t be able to insert the hyperlink. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Tap “Post” or “Send” in the top right corner when you’re ready to publish your post or comment.

Related coverage from Tech Reference: