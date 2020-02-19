How to coronavirus-proof your portfolio, the case for venture capital, and 25 stocks to ride the electric-car revolution

- source
Dear Readers,
There are many conflicting takes around how bad the coronavirus will be for the global economy – and, by extension, the market. Some experts have stressed patience and pointed to the muted reaction so far. Others are telling anyone who will listen that we’re all being too complacent.
Regardless of which side you agree with, there’s bound to be some interest in safeguarding existing investment positions – just in case. To that end, Deutsche Bank compiled five portfolio-protection strategies in the event that the coronavirus outbreak becomes an “unusually large disruptive market event.”
These hedges will be welcomed by anyone who agrees with Scott Minerd, the global investment officer at $270 billion Guggenheim Investments. He thinks assets are priced to perfection, and that any global flare-up like the coronavirus situation could “prick the bubble.”
