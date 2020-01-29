The one word that defined Davos, investing in India’s hyper-growth, and fading recession fears

- source
- Reuters / Denis Balibouse
Dear Readers,
I spent last week attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Across more than 15 separate conversations with top investors, executives, strategists, and thought leaders, a clear theme emerged. In fact, it can be boiled down to a single word: upskilling.
The concept is straightforward: as technology disrupts workplaces worldwide, companies are trying to find ways for existing employees to work in tandem with it. Many experts describe it as a solution that keeps companies from having to cut jobs.
To learn more, check out our exhaustive compilation of executive commentary on upskilling.
Another hot topic of discussion at Davos was the rise of India as the next global business superpower. We spoke to Rishi Kapoor, the co-CEO of InvestCorp, who laid out his highly compelling investment thesis around India – and the specific areas he’s targeting.
Other key discussions included the CEO and global markets chief at Barings telling us that they have no real fears of recession. They did, however, outline a scenario that would get their attention very quickly.
We also sat down with the ever-colorful Anthony Scaramucci, who shared his bullish thoughts on bitcoin, and explained why he’s a lot more confident now that Trump will lose than he was just last week.
