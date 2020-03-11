The 10 best investing podcasts, a warning from a Nobel laureate, and advice around coronavirus

- source
At this point, you’re probably looking for some coronavirus counterprogramming. Perhaps something to take your mind off whipsawing markets and mounting signals of economic deterioration.
One possibility would be to try out some new podcasts – specifically those that can help you figure out how to protect your money from a full-on assault, and maybe even make some shrewd bets for the future. Our local investing podcast expert, Chris Competiello, is on the case.
He’s sifted through a veritable mountain of podcasts and arrived at 10 that are must-listens for any investing enthusiast. Hosts and guests include everyone from Nobel laureates to Ivy League professors to big-name money managers. If you like to hear brilliant minds talk about how to make money, this is the collection for you.
Going beyond that, here’s a rundown of some other recent coverage, much of it centered on coronavirus (because we have to include some discussion of it):
Nobel laureate Robert Shiller identifies a rising ‘existential threat’ to the economy’s expansion – and tells us why it’s similar to what made the Great Depression so severe
In an exclusive correspondence with Business Insider, Shiller outlined the similarity between concerns about AI and the so-called technological-unemployment narrative that sprang up just before the Great Depression.
GOLDMAN SACHS: These 15 stocks are plunging as coronavirus rocks markets, but their powerful long-term growth could make them bargains to buy right now
Most of Goldman’s 15 “rule of 10” stocks – named for their long-term earnings and sales-growth projections – have trailed the S&P 500 recently. The companies could stand out that much more by comparison, since Goldman thinks US companies will report zero earnings growth this year.
A real-estate investor who paid $60,000 to learn the business shares the 7 key criteria that led to a 1,000-unit portfolio in less than a year
Monick Halm got involved in real estate after unknowingly employing a house-hacking strategy. Here’s how she vets deals – a process that has led to a large portfolio in less than 12 months.
Jim Rogers, the famed investor who earned a 4,200% return with George Soros, told us the best 2 assets to buy for profits after a ‘total collapse’ in markets
The chairman of Rogers Holdings plans to take advantage of the buying opportunities that present themselves during this stock-market correction. He told Business Insider he would buy stocks linked to China’s travel industry if the country made progress on combating the coronavirus outbreak.
Other good stories from the investing realm:
