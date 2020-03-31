Build your coronavirus investing playbook with these actionable strategies from experts, plus stock picks from Wall Street analysts

source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Dear Readers,

We’re now weeks into an unprecedented period of coronavirus-induced market mayhem. Long-standing records have fallen, multi-decade highs and lows have been logged daily across assets, and uncertainty has rarely been higher.

All of those elements have combined to create a very challenging market environment – one the Investing team at Business Insider has been doggedly trying to figure out how to navigate.

We’ve separated our last week’s worth of investigation into two easy categories: (1) expert recommendations and (2) stock picks. Both sections are worth browsing for keen, actionable insights from some of the industry’s biggest names.

Expert recommendations

Bill Miller’s fund crushed the market for a record 15 straight years. He told us his strategy for the coronavirus meltdown, calling it ‘one of the 5 great buying opportunities of my lifetime.’

Bill Miller says investors will be all right if they buy safe high-quality stocks. But if they want to get the best returns, they’ll need look for the companies that have fallen the most and bet on recovery.

Legendary investor Laszlo Birinyi nailed the 11-year bull market at every turn. He shares his 7-part strategy for thriving during a prolonged crisis – and says a quick recovery from the coronavirus is ‘wishful thinking.’

Laszlo Birinyi is taking a cautious approach to the stock market, even as it attempts to recover from the coronavirus-driven slump. He recently explained why he does not expect a so-called V-shaped recovery and shared seven nuggets of advice for managing portfolios at this time.

‘The worst bear market of our lifetime’: A Wall Street investment chief who predicted the recession says stocks may fall 64% before the dust settles – and lays out 3 trades set to profit from the coronavirus crash

When we last spoke to Shalin Madan in October, he predicted a “black swan” event would upend the market landscape as we knew it. Turns out he was spot-on. Here’s his latest call – and a highly bearish one at that.

The ‘trade of the century’: 2 hedge-fund managers break down a simple investing strategy built to profit from wreckage caused by the coronavirus

Kevin Smith, the founder and CEO of Crescat Capital, and Tavi Costa, a partner and portfolio manager at the firm, think the coronavirus has put one of their biggest trade ideas into hyperdrive.

The world’s biggest wealth manager expects the worst of the coronavirus to be over in the US by May – and lists 5 ways investors should prepare for the recovery now

UBS – which oversees $1.4 trillion in assets – thinks fiscal and monetary stimulus will avert a prolonged downturn, and that coronavirus-related restrictions in the US and Europe will start to be lifted by mid-May. They outline how you can get ahead of that shift.

Single-stock picks

200-plus money managers pay thousands to see which stocks are on Jim Osman’s buy list. Here are 3 he says are set to soar ‘at least 50%’ from their coronavirus-stricken levels.

Jim Osman, the founder of the Edge Group, sees juicy opportunities arising from the coronavirus-induced market plunge. In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Osman shared three stock picks that have “at least 50% upside from where they are.”

