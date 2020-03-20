How to join a Discord server on a computer or mobile device

- source
- Allmy/Shutterstock
- You can easily join a Discord server if you have an invite link to join, though there are public servers you can join via the server directory.
- The process is fairly similar for both the mobile and desktop versions of Discord, you’ll just have to have the invite link handy to get it done.
- Here’s how to join a Discord server through either the desktop or mobile version of the platform.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
On Discord, you almost always need to have an invite link to join a server. And, depending on the way the link is set up, it may expire 24 hours after creation. So you may have to move quickly if you receive a link.
The exception to the invite-link requirement is the list of servers you can join in the directory.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to join a Discord server on a computer
To join a server that doesn’t require an invite link, simply select the search icon in the left sidebar and select a server or search for one using a name or keyword.
1. Open Discord and log into your account, if needed.
2. Click the plus icon in the left sidebar.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Select “Join a server.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Paste in the invite link and hit “Join.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
How to join a Discord server on a mobile device
1. Open the Discord app on your phone and log in, if necessary.
2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-left corner of the screen.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Select the “+” sign in the server menu.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Tap “Join a server.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
5. Paste in the invite link and tap “Join.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to delete your Discord account using a computer
-
How to add emojis to Discord using the emoji menu, or upload your own emoji
-
How to cross out text in Discord and make other text changes
-
How to connect your Spotify account to Discord, so everyone can see what music you’re listening to
-
How to easily add a page on Google Docs on a computer or mobile device