How to jump rope in 4 easy steps, and a few fun workouts you can do at home

caption Jumping rope works your calves and quads while improving your coordination. source Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

Jumping rope is an easy and effective method of exercise that you can do at home – and all you need is a good jump rope to do it.

We break down how to jump rope in four easy steps and go over a few effective jump rope exercises you can add to your weekly routine.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best jump ropes if you don’t already have one at home.

When I was 17 years old, I wanted to be a fighter. Then, I stepped into a kickboxing ring with a man who had neck tattoos and he beat my legs and liver and head repeatedly. So, I went to college and became a journalist instead. Still, one lesson I took from my days as the world’s worst Jean-Claude Van Damme impersonator, is how to jump rope like a pro, and it’s something I still use in my routine.

Before every practice, the instructor would have us grab a rope and get to jumping, usually for 15 to 20 minutes. That’s because jumping rope improves your cardio, strengthens your calf and quad muscles, and improves your coordination. Also, you can do it anywhere as long as you have a rope.

How to select a jump rope

First, you need to pick a rope that fits you correctly. If your gym offers a few choices, grab one and stand in the middle of it with both feet. Grab a handle in each hand and hold them as high as they go – you want the handles to reach to just below your armpits. Any longer, and you’ll have too much slack, which will drag against the ground and slow you down. If you go too short, you’ll end up catching the rope on your feet or ankles, which doesn’t feel good.

If you buy a rope, you can usually adjust it to your height by moving the handle up and down the cable itself. If you opt for a rope that has fixed handles, you can also tie a couple of knots in the rope close to the handles to shorten the rope. I’ve used this method many times, and it works perfectly fine.

How to jump rope

Jumping rope isn’t tricky but there are a few details you need to know. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to jump rope like a pro:

Grab a handle in each hand and start with the rope behind you, so it’s right at your heels. To get the rope moving, gently rotate your forearms forward and then your wrists to generate momentum and swing it overhead. As the rope swings up overhead, bend your knees slightly. Once you see the rope pass your shins, jump by springing from your toes. Start slowly so you can master the timing of it. Once you get a few jumps down, you’ll know when to jump naturally. Once you’re at a comfortable speed, your wrists can do all the work. Usually, there are bearings inside the handles that rotate the rope itself. This makes it easy to spin the rope with just your wrists. As you hop, be sure to stay on the balls of your feet. This keeps you quick and nimble. Because your calves will get tired quickly, feel free to alternate hops. For example, alternate between each foot, hopping on one and then the other, and then both. This lets your calves rest a little longer.

Three jump rope workouts to try

caption There are many fun jump rope exercises you can do. source Shunevych Serhii/Shutterstock

There’s really only one way to use a jump rope but you can get creative with how you exercise with it. Here are three workouts inspired by my kickboxing days.

The 30-minute routine: Set a timer for 30 minutes and jump. Yup, that’s it. It’s tedious, but if you’re looking to get non-traditional cardio in, half an hour of jumping rope does the trick. The EMOM: For this workout, you’ll be performing an every minute on the minute protocol (or, EMOM). Set a timer for 30 minutes and complete 30 jumps at the top of the minute. Once you’re done, rest for the remainder of that minute. At the top of the next minute, do 10 push-ups and rest for whatever is left of that minute. At the top of the third minute, do 20 alternating reverse lunges and, you guessed it, rest for the remaining time. Repeat this cycle for the full 30 minutes. The timed circuit: This workout has you perform five moves for 30 seconds each. After finishing the last exercise, rest for one minute. I suggest downloading an interval timer to your phone – this makes keeping track much easier. Set it for 5 sets of 30 seconds of work and 0 seconds of rest. You’ll hear a beep to let you know when to start and another to let you know when to switch moves.

Aim to complete five rounds of the following exercises:

Jumping rope

Bodyweight squats

Bear crawls

Push-ups*

Pull-ups*

*If you can’t do push-ups or pull-ups for 30 seconds straight, do as many as you can, rest, and do more until time runs out.

Two jump rope picks

WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope

WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope is geared towards high-level performance, meaning it’s thin, light, fast, and comfortable. I’ve used speed ropes such as this model before, and they certainly rotate more smoothly and move much quicker than your typical rope. Catch this one your ankle or shin, though, and it’ll hurt.

The WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope comes at 11 feet long but you can easily adjust its length. It also comes with a bonus cable, which is nice since you may wear out the original with enough use (especially on concrete or pavement). The handles are made of nylon resin, so they’re soft and more natural to grip. Jump-roping handles are half the battle, so it’s nice to have a comfortable pair.

XYLsports Jump Rope

If you’re just looking to add jump roping into your exercise regimen, then a standard budget jump rope does you just fine. This model, from XYLsports, features comfy handles and a 9-foot-8-inch long rope that you can easily adjust.

The cable is thicker compared to the WOD Nation model, so you’ll have a little more speed control, and it won’t hurt as much if it whacks you. The bearings in the handle also allow for a smooth rotation. All-in-all, you’re getting a quality rope in this model.