How to knit: Everything beginner knitters need to get started

caption Keep your yarn and needles in a basket or bag to keep them from unraveling or getting tangled source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

Knitting can be a cathartic activity that can help pass the time.

All you need to get started is a skein of yarn and knitting needles, which should cost under $20 total.

Here’s everything to know if you want to learn how to knit, from terminology and supplies to step-by-step instructions.

I learned to knit in high school and since then, I’ve knitted in waves, picking it up for a month or so to make a blanket before going a year or more without knitting anything. But the motions always come back to me quickly. Every time I start knitting again after taking a break for a while, I have a moment where I think, “Oh, right. I remember this.”

Now, in my early 30s, it’s proven to be a great hobby to revisit when I need a mental break or something to occupy my hands while watching Netflix.

Knitting doesn’t require you to maintain any supplies and your yarn won’t go bad like painting supplies might. Yarn can sit in your closet for years and years until you’re ready to make another project.

If you need two more good reasons to pick up knitting, no problem: it’s both easy to learn and it’s affordable. You only need a few supplies and most people can learn basic stitches in under an hour. And there are thousands of free YouTube videos and tutorials online to show you step-by-step how to make all the stitches for a variety of knitted projects.

Ready to get started? Here’s what you need to know.

What you’ll need to knit:

caption You don’t need much to get started — just a pair of knitting needles and a few skeins of yarn. source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

Knitting is a low commitment. You’ll just need a set of knitting needles (or maybe two, depending on what projects you want to make) as well as some yarn or wool thread.

Knitting needles

Knitting needles come in different sizes. Thicker needles create a looser weave than thin needles, which create a very tight final product. Large needles (a US size 10 or above) are better for blankets and throws, while tiny needles (US size 3-9) are better suited for small projects, like socks and coasters.

If you’re working from a pattern (more info on patterns below), it will probably recommend what needle size to use. You’ll also often find needle size recommendations on the packaging for whatever skein (roll) of yarn you’re working with. In general, smaller needles are recommended for finer threads while chunky or “thicker” weaves, like wool for blankets, require larger needles.

Beginners should choose a midsize set of needles – they’re the most versatile and will be large enough to clearly see what you’re doing without being too large that they’re awkward or unwieldy. Wooden needles are lightweight and create more friction than metal needles, so the loops of your stitches are less likely to accidentally slide off. They also make less of the annoying tapping sound you sometimes hear from metal needles. Opt for a single-ended size 9 or 10 to get started.

Yarn

Nearly any fiber can found as yarn, but cotton and wool are generally the most popular.

You can also buy blends of the two as well as synthetic materials (like acrylic and polyester,) which tend to be less expensive. The exact type of yarn you’ll want to use depends on what you want to knit. To make practice stitches, choose a durable yarn that you can manipulate a bit as you weave and re-weave your rows. Wool is lovely for warm blankets, but it’s a bit delicate, and can sometimes unravel if you knit and re-knit it too many times.

For novice knitters, I recommend a skien (roll) of something durable and affordable, like the Impeccable yarn or Lion yarn, available at Michael’s Crafts. More than 100 colors are available between the two brands, and two skeins should be enough to make a long scarf (or one if you knit loosely). Once you finish a “practice project” with these, you can upgrade to a nicer knit, like a wool or super-soft alpaca fiber for your blanket, scarf, or another beginner project.

How many skeins you’ll need for your project depends on the fibers and size of your project. For example, a beanie requires less material than an afghan. Most patterns will tell you how many yards you’ll need, but you can also use this very handy yarn calculator to help make an informed guess.

A pattern

In the knitting world, “patterns” mean “instructions.”

These show how the final product should look, outline what stitches you’ll need, and give step-by-step directions for what type of stitch to make in each row. You don’t need them to make anything square or rectangle-shaped, though you may benefit from having them if you want to add a hem or contrast-stitch to the edges of your project.

That said, beginners will almost certainly want them for anything that isn’t a simple rectangle; even advanced knitters use patterns when attempting new projects for the first time. You can find plenty of them for free online at blogs like Yarnspirations, KnitPicks, and WeAreKnitters.com; the “We Found Love” scarf is an extremely easy free pattern for beginners.

Alternatively, you can also buy knitting kits that come with everything you’ll need, including patterns. We Are Knitters sells dozens of beginner kits, all of which come with instructions and access to tutorial videos. I find that scarves, blankets, and snoods projects that don’t require any curves or seams are the easiest for beginners.

What are the basic knitting stitches?

To get started with a simple, rectangle-shaped project, you’ll only need a few basic knitting skills. They’re easy once you get the hang of them but hard to describe, so a video or steps with photos will be the best way for many people to learn.

Here are some videos I’d recommend for basic stitches and techniques:

Cast on: Video and photos

Casting on is how you start every project. “Cast on” just means making your first stitches on your needle. There are several methods for casting on, but I find the following to be the easiest. You’ll only need one needle to cast on.

Knit stitch: Video and photos

Video and photos Purl stitch: video and photos

These two are the most common stitches. Once you master these stitches, you can move onto others.

When you alternate rows of purl stitches with rows of knit stitches, you get what’s called a stockinette stitch or pattern, which is the basis of many beginner projects. If you alternate purl and knit for every other stitch (rather than every other row), you’ll get a rib stitch.

How to cast on:

1. Make a slipknot with your yarn around your needle. Loop your yarn, then pull the dangling tail through the middle of the loop. The tail should be about 1.5x the width of your garment. So if you’re making a scarf that’s 8 inches across, pull out a 12-inch tail.

2. Make another loop with the tail, keeping the tail in front, and loop it around your needle.

3. Make a loop with the other end of the yarn (this is the skein side) and wrap it around your needle above the loop you just made. Your yarn should now cross your needle three times.

4. Pull the middle loop up off your needle, pulling it over the yarn on top. In the photo below, the loop is being pulled over the top of the needle.

5. Gently pull on both sides of the yarn. This should leave two loops on your needle, which are your first two stitches.

6. Repeat to make as many stitches as needed for the length of your project.

How to make a knit stitch:

1. Grab your second needle. If you’re right-handed, hold the needle with loops in your left hand and the empty needle in your right. Your yarn tail should be on the left with the yarn connected to the skein on the right.

2. Poke the tip of the right needle under the first loop on the left needle. Essentially, you’re inserting the tip of the right needle into the loop on the left needle.

3. Make another loop (like the one you did while casting on) with the yarn on the right. Wrap it around the tip of the right needle you just poked through. Pull it down on the needle and a little bit taut.

4. Use the left needle to pull the top left loop over and off the right needle, pulling it over the loop you just made in step 3. Push the right needle up a bit; this should result in just one loop remaining over the right needle. In the photo below, the left needle is being pulled over the right, and the right needle will end up over the left.

5. Slide the loop off of the left needle. This should result in one loop on the right needle, and one less loop on the left needle. Repeat until you have no stitches remaining on the left.

How to purl stitch:

1. Swap your needles so the needle with stitches is in now your left hand. Keep the yarn tail on the left and skein on the right.

2. Poke the tip of the right needle through the loop on the left. It’s similar to the beginning of a knit stitch, except that you’ll cross the right needle in front of the left needle (instead of behind) and from the top of the loop (instead of from the bottom). It may help to think of it as the opposite of the knit stitch.

3. Make a loop with the yarn on the right and loop it around the tip of your right-hand needle. Pull it a little lower on the needle and a bit taut (like you did with the knit stitch).

4. Pull the right needle off the left needle, scooping the tip of the right needle under the top loop on the left needle. Don’t worry — this is the hardest movement for beginners to learn.

5. Keep pulling the right needle out until the top loop falls off the left needle. You should now have one more loop on the right needle and one less loop on the left needle.

6. Repeat this with all loops until the needle is empty.

How to cast off:

1. Follow all steps for knit stitching twice, so you should have two loops on your right needle.

2. Grab the bottom loop on the right needle with your fingers, and pull it over the top loop. Continuing pulling it over and off the right needle.

3. Let go of the loop you just pulled off. You should now have just one loop remaining on the right. Make your next knit stitch, then repeat these directions, continuing to pull the bottom loop over the top loop so you always have just one loop on the right needle.

4. When you get to the end of the left needle, using the remaining yarn to tie a knot around the final loop, then trim the excess yarn.

Tips for beginner knitters

caption Make a few practice projects, like coasters, to get comfortable with the basic knitting stitches.