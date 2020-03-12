How to leave a review on an Airbnb as a guest in 3 simple steps

caption You can easily leave a review on Airbnb shortly after your stay to share your experience with other users. source Joe Scarnici/Getty

You can leave a review on an Airbnb within 14 days of a stay.

Similarly, a host has 14 days to review a guest; neither party can read each other’s review until both have posted or until the 14-day period has expired.

Users can leave both public and private reviews.

Over the years, Airbnb has become an invaluable platform for travelers around the world when they want to look for affordable lodging in a foreign country.

As users usually won’t be able to physically visit their potential accommodation, reviews left by other customers become an important source of information that help new customers make an informed decision.

Neither party can see the other's review until both have submitted, or until the 14-day review period has ended.

This is done to encourage both parties to be as impartial and as unbiased as possible. In addition to a written review, guests can also provide a star rating for the host.

Here’s how to leave a review on Airbnb as a guest.

How to leave a review on Airbnb for your stay

1. Log into your Airbnb account in a browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Navigate to https://www.airbnb.com/users/reviews. If you’re within the 14 day window of your stay, you’ll be prompted to leave a review.

Airbnb encourages reviews to be as helpful as possible – reviewers should talk about their interaction with the host, the state of the property, and any personalized touches or amenities.

Reviews are limited to 1000 words.

Users are also able to leave private reviews, which are sent to the host at the same time as the public review.

3. Write your review in the text field provided and press “Enter” to submit the review.

Note that if a property has more than one confirmed guest or Airbnb user, the host’s review is for the guest who made the reservation, but the review will appear on all confirmed guest’s profiles.

