How to leave a Slack workspace in 2 simple steps

- You may be able to leave a Slack workspace if you’re no longer actively involved in it.
- However, depending on the version and the management for the particular workspace, you might have to contact an administrator for assistance to leave the workspace.
Sometimes, you need time to be notification-free. If you’re part of a Slack workspace that you no longer need to be in, you may be able to leave easily and thereby minimize your digital profile.
However, to get this done, your workspace would need to be an Enterprise Grid organization, which is a paid version of Slack built for companies to have several different workspaces. And even if it is, if you’re trying to leave your default workspace, you’ll still have to contact the workspace owner or an administrator for assistance.
With that in mind, here’s how to leave a Slack workspace on a PC or Mac computer.
How to leave a Slack workspace
1. After you sign into Slack, click the workspace name, located at the top of the left sidebar.
2. Select “Leave #workspace.”
If you don’t have the ability to leave, you won’t see the option listed on that menu. In that case, you either don’t have the correct version of Slack, or you’re in a default workspace and will have to get help from an administrator to leave.
