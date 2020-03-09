How to make an Amazon Music playlist on your computer or mobile device

By
Marissa Perino, Business Insider US
-

It's easy to make a playlist on Amazon Music on desktop or mobile.

It’s easy to make playlists to organize your songs on Amazon Music – and you can do so on both your desktop or mobile device.

To make a playlist on your desktop, you’ll have to open the desktop app or otherwise head to Amazon Music’s online player.

You can also create a playlist in the mobile app, though the setup looks slightly different.

Once you’ve created a playlist, you can add to it and edit it at any time.

Here’s how to do it.

How to make a playlist on Amazon Music on your desktop

1. Open the Amazon Music desktop app on your Mac or PC and click the “Create Playlist” option on the right hand side.

2. Enter your new playlist name.

3. Click “Save” when you’re done.

4. This will create an empty playlist under the title. Click “Explore & Add” to begin searching for and adding songs.

5. Once you’ve added songs, you can delete them by right-clicking and selecting “Remove from My Music.” Right-clicking to open this pop-up menu is also where you can add any song at any time to the playlist by selecting “Add to Playlist” and then choosing from the list.

How to make a playlist on Amazon Music on your mobile device

1. Open the Amazon Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

2. Tap on the “My Music” tab at the bottom of your screen.

3. Tap “Create New Playlist.”

4. This will open a pop-up. Enter your playlist name and tap “Save” when you’re ready to move on.

5. Select artists, albums, or songs to add to your playlist by tapping the plus sign next to their name. If you make a mistake, you can tap the minus sign. You can switch between categories at the top of the screen. Tap “Done” when you’re done adding music.

6. In your playlist, you can tap the three dots under the album art at the top to make changes. This will open a pop-up where you can tap “Add more songs” to reopen the add music page. You can also tap “Edit” to make changes.

7. Tap the red minus signs next to songs that you’d like to delete. You can also add songs from this page as well. Tap “Done” when you’re finished making changes.

