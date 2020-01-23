How to make a playlist on Apple Music by adding and organizing your favorite tracks

caption You can make a playlist in Apple Music with just a few taps. source mirtmirt/Shutterstock

To make a playlist on Apple Music, you just need to head to your Music app’s “Library” section.

You can add songs from Apple Music to your playlist, or tracks that are saved locally to your iPhone or iPad.

Creating a playlist on your Apple Music app is easy – and you can do so from your iPhone or iPad at any time.

Once you make a playlist, you can easily share your playlist with friends and family. And you can always make changes to the playlist, whether that means adding new songs, deleting old ones, or rearranging the tracklist.

Here’s how to make a playlist in Apple Music.

How to make a playlist on Apple Music

1. Open the Music app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap the Library icon at the bottom-left of your screen.

3. Tap “Playlists” at the top of the page.

caption Open the “Playlists” menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. If you’ve never made a playlist before, you’ll be prompted immediately with the option to start making new ones. Tap the pink “New Playlist” button to begin.

If you’ve already made playlists, you’ll see a list of your current playlists, along with the option to add a new playlist, next to a large plus sign at the top of the screen. Tap this plus sign to begin.

caption You can create as many playlists as you like — there’s no limit. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Both options will bring you to the New Playlist screen. Here, you can add a title for your playlist, upload custom cover art, and write a description. Tap the green plus sign next to “Add Music” when you’re ready to start adding songs.

caption Set up your new playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. After tapping “Add Music,” you’ll then have four options.

Tap the search bar at the top to search for any song on Apple Music.

Tap “Library” to see your music sorted by artist, album, genre, and more. You can also pick out music from your pre-existing playlists. Your recently added music will also appear at the bottom of the screen.

Tap “For You,” and Apple Music will pick out new music that it thinks you’d like, based on the music you’ve already listened to.

Tap “Browse” to see the current top tracks on Apple Music. This will usually be new songs by the most popular artists.

caption You can pick any song you have on your device, or any song on Apple Music. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

7. Tap the “+” sign beside the song or songs you’d like to add, and tap “Done” in the upper-right corner to add the songs to the playlist.

8. Rearrange the songs by tapping and holding the three horizontal lines to the right of a song, or tap the red minus symbol to delete a track. Once your playlist is set, tap “Done” to stop editing.

caption Hold the horizontal line symbol beside a track to rearrange the song order, or tap the red minus to delete a song. source John Lynch/Business Insider

You can always add more music by tapping “Edit” in the top-right corner of the screen, and then tapping the green plus sign next to “Add Music” again.

caption Tap “Edit” in the upper corner to make changes. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

You can also add any song or album to an existing playlist by tapping and holding the song or album’s title, selecting “Add to a Playlist,” and tapping the playlist you’d like to add that music to.

caption Tap and hold a song or album, tap “Add to a Playlist,” and select a playlist. source John Lynch/Business Insider

