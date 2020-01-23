How to make a Spotify playlist on desktop or mobile, and organize your favorite music

caption You can make a Spotify playlist with a few clicks or taps. source Reuters

You can make a new Spotify playlist at any time, whether you’re using the desktop or mobile app.

You can also start a new Spotify playlist when viewing a particular song or album.

Spotify playlists are helpful for organizing your music for events or activities.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The ability to make and customize Spotify playlists is one of the best parts of the music streaming service – and you can create a new one at any time.

You can start a new playlist from scratch, or begin by creating a playlist with a specific song or album. The process looks almost identical for the Spotify desktop app, and the iPhone and Android mobile app.

Here’s how to create a new playlist both on your desktop and mobile device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make a playlist on Spotify in the desktop app

1. Open the Spotify app on your desktop.

2. You’ll find the “New Playlist” button in the bottom-left corner next to a plus (+) sign. This remains visible at all times while you browse and play music. Click it to begin.

caption Click “New Playlist.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. This will open a pop-up where you can create a playlist. Enter a name for the playlist, and a description if you wish. You can also add a cover photo – if you don’t add one, the cover photo will default to the album covers of the songs you later put into the playlist.

4. Click the green “Create” button to make the playlist.

caption Save your playlist by clicking “Create.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Your playlist, though empty, has now been successfully added to your account. It’ll appear in the list in the left sidebar.

If the playlist is empty, Spotify will give you the option to “Go to new releases” to begin adding music. You can also click-and-drag a song or album into the playlist at any time.

You can also scroll down and add songs from your playlist’s “Recommended Songs” list, which is generated based on the playlist’s name and what songs are already in it, if any. Tap the “Add” button next to a song to add it.

You can also create a playlist using a specific song or album. To do this:

1. Find a song or album and click the three dots next to its name.

2. Select “Add to Playlist” from the drop-down menu.

caption If you’ve selected multiple tracks at once, you can add them to your playlist all at the same time. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Choose the playlist you’d like to add it to, or pick “New Playlist” to begin the same process.

To rearrange the order of the songs on your playlist, simply click and drag a song to change its placement in the list. To delete a song, right click it and select “Remove from this Playlist.”

How to make a playlist on Spotify in the mobile app

1. Open the Spotify app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the “Your Library” tab at the bottom.

3. Tap the “Create playlist” button next to a plus (+) sign above your existing playlists.

caption Select the “Create playlist” tab. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Enter a name for your playlist.

5. Your new, empty playlist has been successfully added to your account. It will now appear on your desktop app as well. Tap “Add songs” to begin adding music.

Spotify will automatically generate suggested songs based on your playlist title. These will be listed at the bottom of the playlist. Tap the plus (+) sign to add a song or search for a specific song or album using the search function.

caption You can add songs freely, or add the songs suggested to you. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

6. You can also create a playlist from a specific song. Tap the three dots next to a song’s name and select “Add to Playlist” from the pop-up menu. Or, if you have Spotify Premium and you’re looking at an album page, tap the three dots in the top-right.

caption Tap the three dots next to either the song or album cover. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

7. Choose the playlist you’d like to add it to, or pick “New Playlist” to create a new playlist.

To rearrange the order of songs on your playlist, tap the three horizontal dots at the top-right corner of the playlist, select “Edit,” and then tap and drag the horizontal line symbol to the right of song to reorder it in the list.

To delete a song from the playlist, from the same “Edit” page, tap the minus symbol to the left of a song, and tap “Delete.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: