How to make your Android device louder in 4 ways, from changing its settings to sticking it in a bowl

caption It’s easy to make your Android louder even without an external speaker. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There are several ways to make your Android louder if your device’s speakers aren’t as loud as you’d like.

Increasing the volume capacity of your Android device can be as simple as changing its position, or as complex as adjusting the equalizer settings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For regular personal use, the sound capabilities of most Android devices are usually perfectly adequate.

But sometimes, you might want to increase your Android device’s volume beyond its usual maximum.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make your Android device louder

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Fortunately, there are a few different ways to make your Android louder.

Here’s what you need to know.

Adjust your Android device’s position

caption There are a few tricks you can use. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you don’t want to mess around with your Android device’s settings, a simpler way to increase the volume is to adjust the device’s position so that you can better hear it. It’s similar to placing a phone’s speaker closer to your ear to better hear the person on the other line.

Here are some tips for increasing your Android’s volume the old-fashioned way.

Rotate your Android device until you find the angle at which it sounds loudest, then lay your device to rest in that position. Having it lay on a flat surface away from any edges will usually do the trick.

If you aren’t currently using earbuds or headphones, plugging in a pair of high-quality ones can improve your Android device’s sound quality and volume.

Place your Android device inside a bowl or other curved object. While it won’t change anything to your Android device itself, the shape of the dish will act as an amplifier, creating a quick and affordable speaker system.

Connect to an external speaker

caption Bluetooth allows you to pair a speaker with your Android mobile device. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

The most common way people increase the volume on their Android devices is by pairing the device to a speaker using Bluetooth.

Many different Bluetooth speaker systems exist, such as the JBL Flip 4, each with their own pros and cons. Nearly every popular Bluetooth speaker is compatible with Android.

Increase the volume limiter

caption Slide the volume limit all the way to the right. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

If your phone can’t reach full volume, make sure that your volume limiter isn’t restricting you.

1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

2. Tap on “Sounds and vibration.”

3. Tap on “Volume.”

4. In the upper right corner of the screen, tap the three vertical dots, then tap “Media volume limiter.”

5. If your volume limiter is off, tap the white slider next to “Off” to turn the limiter on. Once it is on, slide the circle underneath “Custom volume limit” all the way to the right.

Adjust the equalizer settings

caption Your phone has a wealth of different volume settings hidden away in its menus. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

A more advanced method of increasing the volume of your Android device involves adjusting the equalizer settings.

1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

2. Tap on “Sounds and vibration.”

3. Tap on “Advanced sound settings.”

4. Tap on “Sound quality and effects.”

From here, you can adjust different settings to make the sound louder or better suited to your use. Here are some suggestions:

If you want to adjust the sound quality to better suit your music, tap “Equalizer” and select the genre you want.

Toggle the “Concert hall” or “Adapt sound” settings by tapping on them. These can help your music sound louder and reach farther.

Adjust the bass, treble, instrumental, and vocal sounds by tapping and sliding around the knob-like circles underneath “Equalizer.”

To adjust specific decibel levels, tap on the “Advanced” button underneath “Equalizer” and slide the corresponding circles upward.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: