How to make bread without yeast

- Bread that doesn’t use yeast or a starter to leaven usually uses baking soda, baking powder, or both to rise.
- While biscuits and pancakes technically fall into this category, the easiest kind of bread to make without yeast is soda bread.
- It typically has a denser, flakier texture than a bread made with yeast, but it also takes much less time to bake.
- Here’s a recipe for soda bread with all the ingredients and steps you’ll need.
While yeast may seem like a necessary tool in your bread-baking endeavors, there are actually plenty of recipes that don’t utilize yeast for their rises. Instead, they use chemical leaveners, like baking powder and baking soda.
The difference between bread made with and without yeast
“[Bread made without yeast] utilize carbon dioxide to aerate your bread,” says chef Mike DeCamp, who heads the kitchen at Borough and Parlour in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. He also notes that eggs can be used to chemically leaven bread, but baking soda and baking powder are a bit more common – and much easier to use.
You’ll immediately be able to see and feel the differences in chemically-leavened bread versus naturally-leavened bread, which utilizes yeast or a starter, the second you cut into it. “They don’t have the same spongey textures as naturally-leaven bread,” DeCamp says. “They’re a little denser because you’re not adding as much baking powder or baking soda as you would yeast. If you did, it would affect the flavor.”
These types of breads also don’t need to rise for hours on the kitchen counter. Because of the chemical reactions from the baking powder and baking soda, they technically “rise” in the oven while they cook. So, from the time you gather your ingredients to the minute you pull your warm loaf out of the oven, the entire process usually takes about an hour. Naturally-leaven bread can take anywhere from 48 to 72 hours.
And while a lot of different types of bread that fall into the chemically-leaven category, DeCamp says the easiest one to master is soda bread. “It’s the most straightforward in terms of a recipe,” he says. So if you’re fresh out of yeast, or can’t find any at the supermarket, but you still want some bread, never fear. You can still bake up a delicious loaf without your yeast.
What to keep in mind before making bread without yeast
Two notes before we start, though.
DeCamp’s recipe is in both metric and imperial measurements, so you can measure however way you’d like – just make sure you’re using the same type of measurements for all of the ingredients. The recipe utilizes all-purpose flour, which is generally easier to find. If you’re shopping online, we’ve got a running list of places to buy flour here. But if you wanted to jazz things up, you could use a cup each of all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. This will just affect the taste of the bread.
You can easily roll this out by hand, but a stand mixer does make everything a bit easier. It isn’t necessary, though. And you don’t need any fancy pans to cook your bread in either. According to DeCamp, you can just slide your loaf onto a parchment paper-covered sheet pan and pop it in the oven.
Here’s DeCamp’s recipe, as well as some easy ways to mix it up.
How to make bread without yeast
Ingredients
Makes 1 boule of bread
- 4 tablespoons/56 grams unsalted butter
- 2 cups/300 grams all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons/37.5 grams sugar
- 1 teaspoon/5 grams baking soda
- 1 teaspoon/5 grams baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon/5 grams salt
- ¾ teaspoon + 1 tablespoon/200 grams buttermilk
- Roast garlic, cheese, olives, or any other additions you may want to add to your bread for taste
What else you’ll need
You might have these in your kitchen already, but in case you don’t, check out the links for suggestions.
- A stand mixer (optional)
- A large mixing bowl
- Parchment paper
- A rolling pin
- A sharp knife or razor blade for scoring
- A cooling rack
- A wooden mixing spoon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F around 20 minutes before baking.
- Cut the butter into small pieces and let sit at room temperature until soft.
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- With your fingertips, rub the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.
- With a wooden spoon, stir in the buttermilk until the dry ingredients are moistened and the dough starts to come together.
- Turn the dough out onto the counter and knead it lightly about 8-10 times until smooth, but still sticky. Try to avoid using extra flour, and only flour your hands if necessary.
- Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 6-inch round about 1.75 inches high. Move onto a baking sheet lined with baking parchment paper.
- Using a sharp knife or a razor, make an “X” about .5 inches deep all the way across the dough. This is called “scoring” and helps the bread rise more uniformly.
- Bake the bread for about 30 minutes, or until a wooden skewer comes out clean when placed in the center. If you have a probe thermometer, like ones used for meat, aim for 190 degrees F.
- Remove from oven and transfer bread onto a cooling rack. Allow the loaf to cool for about 40 minutes, or until just warm.
- Use a serrated knife to slice, and enjoy.