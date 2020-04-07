Disney shared an 8-ingredient recipe to help you make its famous churros at home

caption Disney theme parks are known for selling delicious churros in a wide variety of flavors. source Disney Parks

Over the weekend, Disney released an eight-ingredient recipe to help theme-park fans make its famous churros at home.

The recipe calls for water, butter, salt, and cinnamon, as well as flour, eggs, sugar, and vegetable oil.

Step-by-step instructions are available both on the Disney Parks Blog, and in a 2018 YouTube video from the company.

As it turns out, you don’t have to visit a Disney theme park to snack on the company’s famous churros.

On Sunday, the Disney Parks Blog released an eight-ingredient recipe to help fans recreate the snacks at home. The recipe calls for water, butter, salt, and cinnamon, as well as flour, eggs, sugar, and vegetable oil. As far as tools go, you’ll need a saucepan, piping bag, slotted spoon, and a stove top.

Step-by-step instructions to make the theme-park-inspired churros are available both on the Disney Parks Blog, and in a YouTube video posted by the company in 2018.

Churros are sold at every Disney theme park around the world

Though classic cinnamon churros are seemingly the most popular, Disney theme parks also offer some unique flavors. In Disneyland, for example, you can find Caliente Churros – which are said to be spicy – at the Señor Buzz Churros stand.

caption These spicy churros can be found at Disneyland in California. source Disney Parks

At the Three Bridges Bar & Grill at Disney World’s Coronado Springs Resort, however, churros are a bit sweeter – they’re topped with Espelette pepper and sugar, and served with chocolate sauce.

caption Sweeter churros are common in Florida’s Disney World theme park. source Disney Parks

Though Disney has only released a recipe for its classic churros, you can modify the ingredient list by adding toppings and sauces of your choosing.

There are plenty of other ways to experience Disney magic from home

At the end of March, Disney surprised fans with a recording of Disneyland’s new Magic Happens parade. The eight-minute performance is free to watch, and can be found on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

If parades aren’t your thing, you can also take virtual strolls through each park, watch recordings of various rides taken by fellow parkgoers, or watch shows about the theme parks on Disney Plus.