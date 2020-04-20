Disney shared an easy recipe for French toast with bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate

caption Disneyland’s famous French toast (not pictured) is made with bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. source JeniFoto/Shutterstock

On Sunday, Disney shared a recipe for its Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast, which is served seasonally at the PCH Grill in Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

The recipe calls for 10 ingredients, two of which are optional.

You’ll also need tools like a blender, baking pan, oven, and nonstick spray.

In recent weeks, Disney has also shared recipes for its famous grilled cheese, churros, and Dole whip.

Disney is helping fans brighten their mornings with some theme park-inspired breakfast.

“This fun French toast will definitely taste like paradise, and is one more way for you to create #DisneyMagicMoments with the whole family,” writer Alex Dunlap said about the dish on the Disney Parks Blog.

To make the breakfast dish at home, you’ll need challah bread, bananas, eggs, cinnamon, chocolate chips, chocolate milk, salt, and peanut butter. Chocolate syrup and powdered sugar are optional.

Though that might sound like a lot of ingredients, the recipe is actually rather simple to make. After all, you only need a few baking tools – like an oven, baking pan, nonstick spray, and blender – to re-create the meal.

Step-by-step instructions can be found on the Disney Parks Blog here.

caption Mickey Mouse and Pluto at PCH Grill, where Disneyland’s famous French toast is served. source Disney Parks

Disney has shared enough recipes in recent weeks that you could make theme-park inspired meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert if you wanted. Those recipes include three-cheese grilled sandwiches, eight-ingredient churros, and, of course, beloved Dole whip.

Disney fans have also created their own recipes to help others re-create dishes like Mickey-shaped waffles, and The Grey Stuff from “Beauty and the Beast.”