caption You can make Gboard your iPhone’s default keyboard in a few simple steps. source Bence Boros / Unsplash

You can make Gboard your default virtual keyboard on an iPhone or Android through your phone’s Keyboard preferences in your General Settings menu.

Android users may find that Gboard is already their default keyboard, but if not, they and iPhone users should download the Gboard app before trying to set it as their default.

Gboard is an excellent alternative to your phone’s default keyboard. Not only does it offer full keyboard access, but several handy features like Google Translate and Google Search, accessible directly from the virtual keyboard every time you use it.

One possible hang-up when it comes to Gboard is that if it’s not set as your default keyboard, you have to switch out your keyboards every time. If you have multiple keyboards installed, this can be tedious.

The process is different for iPhone and Android users, the latter of whom may already have Gboard set as their default. But if it’s not and you’re ready and willing to leave your old keyboard behind and embrace that Gboard keyboard life, there is a simple way to set Google’s keyboard as your default on an iPhone.

Here’s how to do it.

How to make Gboard your default keyboard on an iPhone

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Tap General.

caption You will have to scroll a bit to see this option. source Abbey White/Business Insider

3. Select the Keyboards menu.

caption Here is where you can set preferences for Apple’s default keyboard. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. Tap Keyboards again, at the top of the menu.

caption This will be the first option in the Keyboards menu. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. Tap “Edit” in the top right corner.

caption You can find this button above your iPhone’s list of downloaded keyboards. source Abbey White/Business Insider

6. Find Gboard on the list and using the three lines to its right, hold and drag Google’s virtual keyboard to the top of the list.

caption When you set Gboard as your default keyboard, make sure you also give it “Full Access” to your iPhone. source Abbey White/Business Insider

7. Tap Done.

