How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android device

By
Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
-

You can change your Gmail app to dark mode on an Android to make it easier on your eyes.

Samsung

The glare of a bright phone screen can be quite annoying, and even a bit painful, when you’re trying to read your emails at night.

For Android users with version Q or later, there’s a simple solution: dark mode.

It changes the main background color of your email app to a muted black, which makes it a lot easier on the eyes.

Here’s how to enable it.

How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android

This process should only take a minute or so to complete:

1. Open the Gmail app on your Android phone and log in, if needed.

2. Select the three stacked lines and then select “Settings.”

Tap “Settings.”
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap “General Settings.” Select your account.

Tap the account.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Theme.”

Tap “Theme.”
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Set the theme to “Dark.”

Select “Dark.”
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Your Gmail app will then appear in dark mode, but you can always go back into your app settings to switch it back off if you want.

