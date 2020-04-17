How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your computer, to reduce eye strain and give the website a sleek look

caption It’s easy to make Gmail display in dark mode. source Jarretera/Shutterstock

You can easily make Gmail display in dark mode on your desktop by using the “Themes” menu.

Gmail’s Themes menu lets you change how the site looks in a variety of ways.

Dark mode has become an incredibly popular feature these past few years, and more and more websites are jumping on its bandwagon.

One of these websites is Gmail. Through its “Themes” menu, Gmail lets you display the entire site in dark mode. This can help reduce eye strain, as well as give your inbox a sleek and polished look.

The Themes menu isn’t just for activating dark mode, though. It lets you pick from dozens of different display options – including patterned designs, and even your own photos.

Here’s how to turn on dark mode in Gmail, using any internet browser on a Mac or PC.

How to make Gmail display in dark mode on desktop by changing your theme

1. Open Gmail on your Mac or PC, and from any page, click the gear icon in the top-right.

2. Click “Themes.”

caption Click “Themes” in the drop-down menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. This will open a pop-up with options. Scroll past the preloaded photos and option to upload your own picture. You’ll find “Dark” listed as the first option to the right of the “Default” color scheme – it’ll likely just look like a black box. Click it, and then click “Save.”

caption Select the “Dark” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Gmail will now be in dark mode on your desktop.

