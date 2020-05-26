How to make Gmail display in dark mode on an iPhone in 2 ways

caption It should only take a few moments to make Gmail display in dark mode on your iPhone. source Shutterstock

You can make Gmail display in dark mode on your iPhone in two ways.

If your iPhone is running iOS 13 or newer, you can turn on your phone’s own dark mode setting, which will usually change the colors of all compatible apps.

Some users of the Gmail app on iPhone can also use the “Themes” menu, which is being slowly rolled out to users.

It’s easy to change your Gmail display theme on a desktop, and it’s equally as easy to change to dark mode on your iPhone.

If you’re running iOS 13 or newer, you can change your iPhone’s system theme to dark mode.

Otherwise, you can use the Gmail app’s “Themes” menu – however, this feature may not be available for all users yet.

Here’s what you need to know about changing the look of Gmail on your iPhone.

How to make Gmail display in dark mode on iPhone using system settings

The easiest way to turn on dark mode in Gmail is to turn on dark mode on your device as a whole.

To do this, you’ll need to be running iOS 13 or later.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the “Display & Brightness” tab.

2. On the page that opens, you’ll see a variety of options. To turn on dark mode in Gmail, select either the “Dark” option at the top of the screen, or tap the toggle switch next to “Automatic.”

caption Tap the “Dark” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Turning on Automatic will make it so Gmail displays in light mode during the day, and dark mode at night.

When you open Gmail, you should now find that it displays in dark mode.

caption Gmail in dark mode. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

If it hasn’t, try looking for the “Themes” menu.

How to make Gmail display in dark mode on iPhone using Gmail themes

In late 2019, Google began releasing a “Themes” feature for the mobile Gmail app. Not everyone has this feature yet, but if you do, here’s how to find it and use it to activate dark mode.

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone. From any page or inbox, tap the three bars in the upper-left corner to open the main menu.

2. Scroll down until you see the gear icon labeled “Settings.” Tap it to open the settings menu.

caption Open your settings menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Theme.”

caption If this option doesn’t appear, you can’t change your theme. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. The three theme options are “Light,” “Dark,” and “System default.” Select “Dark” from the list of options, or “System default” if your entire iPhone is set to dark mode or to automatically change from light to dark, or vice versa.

caption Tap the “Dark” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the back arrow until you return to your inbox.

Your Gmail app will now be in dark mode.

