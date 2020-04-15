A woman recreated McDonald’s Oreo McFlurry without a blender, and it only needs 3 ingredients

caption A woman has recreated the McDonald’s McFlurry with just three ingredients. source Ju Shardlow/Insider/Cha Sampan

A woman in the Philippines has discovered a way to recreate McDonald’s Oreo McFlurry at home – and with just three ingredients.

All you need is heavy cream, condensed milk, and some Oreos to replicate the sweet treat.

Cha Sampan’s recipe doesn’t even require a blender, although you will need to leave it in the freezer for four hours.

Sampan told Insider that she’s always been “obsessed” with the Oreo McFlurry, and is glad her recipe is providing people so much joy while they’re stuck at home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many of us know the feeling of crushing defeat that comes when you try to order a McFlurry at your local McDonald’s – only to find out the machine is broken.

But one woman in the Philippines has discovered a way to recreate McDonald’s beloved sweet treat in the comfort of your own home.

Better yet? It only takes three simple ingredients, and you don’t even need a blender.

caption The Oreo McFlurry is one of McDonald’s most popular menu items. source Ju Shardlow

Cha Sampan told Insider that she has always been “really obsessed” with McDonald’s Oreo McFlurry.

She came across a recipe for homemade ice cream on Facebook, and was inspired to modify it and recreate her own McFlurry at home.

“In just one attempt, it turned out delicious,” she said.

caption You just need three ingredients to make a McFlurry at home. source Cha Sampan

Sampan’s ingredient list is simple:

216 milliliters of condensed milk

250 milliliters of heavy cream

1 pack of Oreos (or any cookie with a cream filling)

To begin, you must mix the heavy cream and condensed milk together. Sampan advises doing this in a plastic container, and recommends only putting in half of the milk first so that you can give the mixture a quick taste test.

caption The first step is to mix the heavy cream and condensed milk together. source Cha Sampan

“If the sweetness of the mixture is not enough for you, add the other half,” she said.

After that’s all mixed together, you then put the Oreos in a plastic bag and crush them with your hands (or whatever you can find in your kitchen).

caption Then you need to crush the Oreos in a plastic bag. source Cha Sampan

Once you’ve crushed the cookies to your heart’s desire, all you need to do is mix them into the cream mixture.

caption Then you’ll add the Oreo cookies into the mixture. source Cha Sampan

Then just put the container in the freezer and wait four to five hours, until the mixture is set.

Sampan advises against checking on the ice cream before it’s been four hours, noting that it will just make your wait time even longer.

If you’re still not happy with the consistency of the ice cream after four hours have passed, Sampan recommends freezing it for an extra hour.

caption Leave the mixture in the freezer for at least four hours, until it sets. source Cha Sampan

While Sampan first posted her homemade McFlurry recipe on Facebook two years ago, it recently caught the attention of UK food site Twisted and then got picked up by other major outlets.

Sampan said she has been shocked by all the recent interest, but is glad that people are using her recipe to find some joy while they’re stuck at home.

“The reason why I posted my recipe is because I wanted everyone to know that we can make something in our kitchens with very limited tools and equipment,” she told Insider.

caption And then voila, you have your homemade McFlurry. source Cha Sampan

“There are so many treats that we can make in our kitchen, but I believe that McDonald’s McFlurry ice cream can help make our boredom go away during this pandemic.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s revealed how to replicate its sausage and egg McMuffin at home.

caption Earlier this month, McDonald’s revealed how to replicate its sausage and egg McMuffin at home. source McDonald’s

The recipe requires just five ingredients – eggs, potato, sausage meat, an English muffin, and a slice of American cheese – and comes with handy step-by-step instructions.

So whether you prefer savory or sweet, you can still find ways to recreate your favorite McDonald’s treat.