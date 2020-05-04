The food influencer behind some of those viral whipped milk drinks shares her secret to making them perfectly fluffy

- source
- Valentina Mussi
- Flavored whipped milks, inspired by dalgona coffee, have taken social media by storm in recent weeks.
- The woman spearheading some of the trend is Valentina Mussi, a 21-year-old influencer who has 265,000 followers on her Instagram account Sweet Portfolio.
- Mussi told Insider that the key to a successful whipped milk is whisking for just the right amount of time.
- She has developed 13 different whipped drink recipes, and thinks she has consumed 30 of them over the past month.
A couple of months ago, very few people had heard of dalgona coffee. But as much of the world went into lockdown, the whipped coffee drink took social media by storm.
It was only a matter of time before a myriad other whipped milk drinks inspired by dalgona coffee were popping up all over social media feeds, and the woman spearheading the trend is Valentina Mussi, who runs the 265,000 follower strong Instagram account Sweet Portfolio.
21-year-old Mussi, a full-time content creator based in Miami, has sent foodies into a frenzy with her whipped milks that verge on freakshakes.
View this post on Instagram
????WHIPPED S’MORES MILK???? ????I made a whipped milk version of your favorite campfire treat. You will need the following ingredients: •1/2 – 1 tsp of cocoa (depending of how strong of a flavor you want) •1 spoonful of marshmallow creme •1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream •1 tsp of sugar (optional) •Graham crackers •Chocolate syrup •Marshmallows ????Whisk together the marshmallow creme, cocoa powder, and heavy whipping cream in a bowl until reaching a fluffy texture, soft peaks. Place your graham crackers inside a food processor or plastic bag and press down with a rolling pin creating a crumble. Add chocolate syrup to the rim of you glass and cover in graham cracker crumble. Add ice and milk — and serve your whipped milk on top. You can add roasted marshmallows on top! To roast the marshmallows, simply place them on a baking sheet for 1-2 mins on broil. . . . . . .— #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #smores #whippedcoffee #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #whippedmilk #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
Strawberry, chocolate, Nutella, peanut butter, s’mores, matcha, turmeric, Fruit Loops, Biscoff … whatever you’re craving, Mussi has probably made it into a whipped milk that will risk you drooling on your phone screen.
Her creations generally involve whisking heavy whipping cream with various add-ins, and simply dolloping that mixture on to a glass of iced milk. Simple, in theory.
But as many people try and fail to make their own whipped drinks, Mussi told Insider her secrets that result in such amazing-looking creations – and it’s all about whipping for the perfect amount of time.
View this post on Instagram
????WHIPPED REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER MILK???????? As you have noticed I can’t enough of whipped drinks and neither can my friends. My friend @brunchboys asked for a peanut butter recipe and I shall deliver???????? ✨Ingredients: 2 tbsp of peanut butter (try to use one that isn’t too salty) 1 tsp of sugar 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream ????????As usual, whip until your arm goes numb and you achieve a creamy fluffy texture. Serve iced over your favorite milk and add toppings if you want! I added a Reese’s rim. Also, I usually make a video of myself taking a sip from my drink after I’m done making it, but I have a peanut allergy LOL???? . . . . . — Electric Feel – MGMT Cover (FBSN Remix) #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #peanutbutter #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #reeses #whippedcoffee #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
‘Whisk until your arm goes numb’
Getting that time right “depends on if you whisk by hand or with a mixer, and what you’re using as a base,” Mussi explained.
“For the heavy whipping cream base it takes about 2-3 minutes of non-stop whisking by hand, while with an electric mixer it takes less than a minute.”
It’s essential, according to Mussi, that you “don’t stop whisking.”
“When you are whisking by hand, try to not stop,” she said. “As I have been saying, whisk until your arm goes numb.”
However, there is such a thing as too much whisking.
“You have to be careful to not over-mix or else you’ll start churning your cream and making butter,” Mussi advises.
View this post on Instagram
????VEGAN WHIPPED MILK… Matcha or Golden milk????? ????I decided to find a vegan dairy-free alternative to whipped milk so that everyone can enjoy! I decided to make two healthy versions – Matcha & Turmeric Golden milk. 1️⃣Matcha Whipped Milk made using 3-4 tbsps of coconut whipping cream, 1 tbsp of @yokomatcha, and 2 tbsp of turbinado sugar???? 2️⃣Vegan Golden Whipped Milk made using 3-4 tbsps of coconut whipping cream and 1 tbsp of golden milk powder✨ ????????Using coconut whipping cream is a little tricky, you need to refrigerate the can a few hours before using. Also, it’s super thick and a little harder to whip so, you may one to use an electric mixer if you can. Moreover, sugar is optional! You can use honey, agave, or stevia instead — especially for the matcha since it’s a bit bitter. Lastly, I use ceremonial grade matcha and get it from @yokomatcha???? . . . . . . — #vegan #veganfood #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #matcha #coconutmilk #matchalatte #goldenmilk #teampixel #whippedcoffee
If you’re making a plant-based version of a whipped milk using coconut whipping cream, the process is a little different.
“Rather than incorporate air while you mix, you are trying to soften the cream,” Mussi said.
“Coconut cream is very thick and you just have to whisk for about 30 seconds to get the right consistency. It’s not as fluffy as the dairy counterpart, though.”
Once you’ve nailed the whisking, Mussi recommends you get creative.
‘The sky is the limit’ when it comes to toppings
“Look through your pantry and try to come up with a new flavor,” she advised. “You can add any sort of syrup, candy, cereal, nut butter, or topping. When it comes to desserts, sky is the limit!”
View this post on Instagram
????WHIPPED NUTELLA????? Nutella Whipped Milk ???? — made using a spoonful of Nutella mixed with 1/3 of heavy whipping cream???? you mix it all together until fluffy! Serve over iced milk (inspired by @fitwaffle)✨ ????What should I whip next? // send me your ideas! . . . . . ????Tim Serin Ft. Ashe – Stone (Original Mix) — #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nutella #whippedcoffee #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
Despite already having created over a dozen whipped milks, Mussi said she still has “a whole list of flavor ideas.”
“Some easier to execute, others a bit more challenging. I am working on a key lime flavor at the moment!” she said.
Her favorite of all of them, however, is the strawberry whipped milk made with Nesquik powder.
“I grew up drinking strawberry Nesquik so I feel like the nostalgia factor plays a big role when picking a favorite,” Mussi said. “Plus, to me, it’s the prettiest with its pink color.”
View this post on Instagram
????WHIPPED STRAWBERRY MILK???????? ☕️Another alternative to #whippedcoffee… I bring to you Whipped Strawberry Milk made using one of my favorite childhood drinks ever, Nesquik! ✨All you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream. Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk???? ????What do you think? Are you sticking to #dalgona coffee or trying one of these alternatives? . . . . . — #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nesquik #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
‘Whipping drinks is the only workout I’m getting’
Mussi first decided to experiment with flavored whipped milks after posting a dalgona coffee video back in March and receiving some requests from followers who weren’t coffee fans but wanted to try something similar.
“They were bummed there weren’t any other options for whipped fluffy drinks,” Mussi said.
“I myself do love coffee, but cannot handle caffeine very well so I thought making a whipped cocoa would make sense. I used heavy whipping cream as a base and the rest is history.”
She never imagined her creations would take off in such a big way.
View this post on Instagram
????BISCOFF WHIPPED MILK?!???? Cookie Butter whipped milk with Biscoff cookies???? this has to be the best way of eating these European biscuits! ✨Ingredients: 2-3 spoonfuls of melted Biscoff spread 1/2 cup of whipped cream 1 tbsp of sugar (optional) All you have to do is whip it together until it’s fully incorporated and very fluffy. Serve over milk and dip your Biscoff cookies in it???? . . . . . . — #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #biscoff #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel #whippedcoffee
“They have gone completely viral, my pink whipped strawberry milk has over 692,000 likes and over 25 million impressions!” Mussi said.
“The other versions have gotten thousands of likes and shares too, it’s so exciting to see that people are enjoying my recipes and making them at home.
“I have been receiving so many photos of people following my recipes and making the whipped drinks at home. It has been amazing!”
Despite not being able to drink the peanut butter whipped milk due to her peanut allergy, factoring in all the failed versions and her Instagram Lives, Mussi estimates that she has consumed about 30 whipped milks over the past month.
“I really hope this is making my arms stronger,” she said. “I haven’t really exercized while being quarantined, so whipping drinks is the only workout I’m getting. I make sure to use both arms for balance.”
