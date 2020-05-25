How to make 8 of the royal family’s favorite meals at home

- The Queen’s chefs have been sharing the royal family’s favorite recipes on Instagram during the lockdown period.
- To mark Her Majesty’s 94th birthday in April, Buckingham Palace pastry chefs shared the recipe for royal birthday cake.
- Other royals to share their favorite meals include Prince Charles, who posted instructions for how to make cheesy baked eggs, and Meghan Markle, who shared her recipe for maple glazed wedges back in 2015.
- Dine like a royal with the eight royal family-approved recipes below.
The Queen serves scones at her Buckingham Palace garden parties every summer.
According to the royal pastry chefs, the Queen’s scones are usually served with sultanas in them.
Here’s the full recipe, shared on the royal family’s official Instagram account:
Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of ☕️, 20,000 ???? and 20,000 slices of ???? are consumed! The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer. Remember to tag us in your #royalbakes creations! ????????????????????????????????????????????: -500g Plain Flour -28g Baking Powder -94g Butter -86g Sugar -2 Whole Eggs -140ml Butter Milk -100g Sultanas – a type of raisin (Cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes) ????????????????????????: -Preheat oven to 180 C -Mix the flour, baking powder, butter and sugar together in a bowl, until a crumb is formed -In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together -Add the liquid to the crumb mixture -Continue to mix the dough, until it is smooth -(Optional) Add the sultanas, and mix until evenly distributed 1Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten the dough and cover -Leave to rest for approximately 30 minutes -Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2.5 cm and cut to desired shape -Rest the scones for another 20 minutes -Gently egg was the top of the scones -Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown -Cool before serving with jam and clotted cream Enjoy!
Prince Charles, patron of the Specialty Cheesemakers Association, enjoys cheesy baked eggs.
“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” . On the final day of the #BritishCheeseWeekender, The Prince of Wales has released a message to encourage us all to support British cheesemakers. His Royal Highness has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993. ???? . “British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis” . The Prince has also shared one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses. ???????? . Enjoy the last of the British Cheese Weekender events by following the link in our Instagram Story.
Use the arrows above to scroll through the full recipe, from the royal chefs based at Prince Charles and Camilla’s royal residence, Clarence House.
You can make Meghan Markle’s favorite maple-glazed potato wedges with a recipe she shared before she was royal.
The Duchess of Sussex shared the recipe in an interview with Grazia back in 2015, where she gave tips on how to host the perfect Christmas.
“If you’re like me, you end up buying way too much of everything for holiday meals. So whether you have leftover sweet potatoes or simply want to revamp the classic holiday side, these maple glazed potato wedges are crave-worthy,” Markle said.
“With the slight kick from cayenne and the brightness of the added lemon, they will be a crowd favorite.”
Here’s the recipe in full:
Ingredients:
Two medium sweet potatoes
two tbsp of olive oil
juice of half a lemon
one tbsp of maple syrup
1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper
Himalayan sea salt
handful of pepitas.
Method:
“Slice the potatoes into wedges and coat with the mixture of oil, lemon juice, and maple. Toss and then coat with the sprinkle of cayenne and salt to your liking. Lay onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for a half hour at 425 Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.
“At the 15 minute mark, toss the potatoes and add the handful of pepitas for crunch and texture. They will be beautiful, browned and crisp, and ready to devour.”
The Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady said Her Majesty is a big fan of chocolate biscuit cake.
“This chocolate biscuit cake is Her Royal Majesty the Queen’s favorite afternoon tea cake by far,” McGrady told Today Food.
“This cake is probably the only one that is sent into the royal dining room again and again until it has all gone.”
Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients:
1/2 teaspoon butter, for greasing the pan
eight ounces rich tea biscuits or sweet cookies
four ounces unsalted butter, softened
four ounces granulated sugar
four ounces dark chocolate
one egg
Frosting:
eight ounces dark chocolate, for coating
one ounce chocolate, for decoration
Method:
Lightly grease a 6-inch-by-2½-inch cake ring with the butter and place on a tray on a sheet of parchment paper.
Break each of the biscuits into almond size pieces by hand and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar until the mixture starts to lighten.
Melt the four ounces of the dark chocolate and add to the butter mixture, stirring constantly.
Add the egg and beat to combine.
Fold in the biscuit pieces until they are all coated with the chocolate mixture.
Spoon the mixture into the prepared cake ring. Try to fill all of the gaps on the bottom of the ring because this will be the top when it is unmolded.
Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least three hours.
Remove the cake from the refrigerator and let it stand.
Meanwhile, melt the eight ounces of dark chocolate in a double boiler or saucepan on the stovetop over low heat. Slide the ring off the cake and turn it upside down onto a cake wire.
Pour the melted chocolate over the cake and smooth the top and sides using a palette knife.
Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature.
Carefully run a knife around the bottom of the cake where the chocolate has stuck it to the cake wire and lift it onto a tea plate.
Melt the remaining one ounce of chocolate and use to decorate the top of the cake.
There’s an official Buckingham Palace birthday cupcake recipe.
????????????Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us! Ingredients for the cake sponges – (serves approximately 15) 15g vinegar 300ml milk 50ml vegetable oil 60g butter (melted and cool) 2 eggs 5ml of vanilla essence 250g of self-raising flour 75 of cocoa powder 300g caster sugar 10g bicarbonate of soda 100g white chocolate chips cupcake cases Ingredients for the buttercream topping: 90g of high percentage dark chocolate 100g butter 125g icing sugar Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream: Royal icing available pre made in shops Add food colouring to create different colours Cake sponge method: -Preheat the oven to 150 C -Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl -Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar -Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little -Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps -Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit) -Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray -Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases -Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch -Leave to cool Buttercream icing method: -Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy -Add in the warm melted chocolate -If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice) Royal icing method: -If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks -Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape We hope you enjoy! #RoyalBakes ????
It was shared by royal chefs to mark the Queen’s 94th birthday back in April.
Royal spiced Easter biscuits make for a yummy quarantine snack.
Although specified as an Easter recipe, these cookies can be made to fit any occasion or time of year – simply change the shape and the decorative ingredients to something more fitting.
The royal pastry chefs shared the full recipe in the Instagram post below.
The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their 'Spiced Easter Biscuits' recipe with you to enjoy over the Easter weekend. ???????? Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations by tagging #RoyalBakes! Find the full recipe and method below: Biscuit base: 350g plain flour 5g bicarbonate of soda 10g ground ginger 5g cinnamon 125g unsalted butter 175g light soft brown sugar 1 egg 60g golden syrup Icing: 2 egg whites 600g icing sugar Food colouring of your choice! Biscuit Method: • Preheat the oven to 170 C // 340 F • Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices in a bowl • Add the diced butter and mix until a crumb texture • Add the sugar • Once all of the above is combined, add the egg and golden syrup • Mix until a dough is formed • Roll the dough to a thickness of 5mm • Use biscuit cutters or a paper pattern to cut into desired shape • Place the biscuits on a non-stick mat, or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf for 12-15 minutes • Bake until the biscuits maintain their shape when touched and are golden in colour • Cool completely before icing Icing Method: • Add 1 egg white to 600g of icing sugar and beat until smooth • The icing should pipe smoothly and be able to hold when piped as a line • To cover all the biscuits with icing add extra egg white to thin the mixture • Decorate and enjoy! #Easter #EasterBunny
It can be Christmas all year round with Markle’s almond spiced holiday cocktail recipe.
Here’s the recipe in full, shared by Markle in an interview with Grazia:
Ingredients:
Four cups unsweetened almond milk (you can make your own by blending raw almonds with milk and straining it)
one tsp of cinnamon + 1 tsp cardamom + 1tsp of powdered ginger
1/2 tsp of clove
6-8 dried dates soaked in water
your favorite bourbon
cinnamon sticks for garnish.
Method:
“Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a powerful blender and then move to a small saucepan. Heat at a low temperature until heated and then add 4-6oz into the pot depending on your friends’ palates.
“Pour each drink and garnish with a cinnamon stick. If you prefer this drink cold, then omit the heating and shake it hard in a cocktail shaker and serve in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim on the glass. Super pretty and equally delicious!”
Make banana bread with Markle’s two secret ingredients.
The duchess hasn’t shared the exact recipe for her version of banana bread, however, there are two special ingredients she uses that you can implement in your own: chocolate chips and ginger.
Insider’s Nasha Smith tried the ingredients in her own recipe, and the results looked pretty tasty.
