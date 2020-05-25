How to make 8 of the royal family’s favorite meals at home

The Queen serves scones at her Buckingham Palace garden parties every summer.

According to the royal pastry chefs, the Queen’s scones are usually served with sultanas in them.

Here’s the full recipe, shared on the royal family’s official Instagram account:

Prince Charles, patron of the Specialty Cheesemakers Association, enjoys cheesy baked eggs.

You can make Meghan Markle’s favorite maple-glazed potato wedges with a recipe she shared before she was royal.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the recipe in an interview with Grazia back in 2015, where she gave tips on how to host the perfect Christmas.

“If you’re like me, you end up buying way too much of everything for holiday meals. So whether you have leftover sweet potatoes or simply want to revamp the classic holiday side, these maple glazed potato wedges are crave-worthy,” Markle said.

“With the slight kick from cayenne and the brightness of the added lemon, they will be a crowd favorite.”

Here’s the recipe in full:

Ingredients:

Two medium sweet potatoes

two tbsp of olive oil

juice of half a lemon

one tbsp of maple syrup

1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper

Himalayan sea salt

handful of pepitas.

Method:

“Slice the potatoes into wedges and coat with the mixture of oil, lemon juice, and maple. Toss and then coat with the sprinkle of cayenne and salt to your liking. Lay onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for a half hour at 425 Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

“At the 15 minute mark, toss the potatoes and add the handful of pepitas for crunch and texture. They will be beautiful, browned and crisp, and ready to devour.”

The Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady said Her Majesty is a big fan of chocolate biscuit cake.

caption Queen Elizabeth holding a chocolate cake. source Tim Graham Picture Library/ Getty Images

“This chocolate biscuit cake is Her Royal Majesty the Queen’s favorite afternoon tea cake by far,” McGrady told Today Food.

“This cake is probably the only one that is sent into the royal dining room again and again until it has all gone.”

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon butter, for greasing the pan

eight ounces rich tea biscuits or sweet cookies

four ounces unsalted butter, softened

four ounces granulated sugar

four ounces dark chocolate

one egg

Frosting:

eight ounces dark chocolate, for coating

one ounce chocolate, for decoration

Method:

Lightly grease a 6-inch-by-2½-inch cake ring with the butter and place on a tray on a sheet of parchment paper.

Break each of the biscuits into almond size pieces by hand and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar until the mixture starts to lighten.

Melt the four ounces of the dark chocolate and add to the butter mixture, stirring constantly.

Add the egg and beat to combine.

Fold in the biscuit pieces until they are all coated with the chocolate mixture.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared cake ring. Try to fill all of the gaps on the bottom of the ring because this will be the top when it is unmolded.

Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least three hours.

Remove the cake from the refrigerator and let it stand.

Meanwhile, melt the eight ounces of dark chocolate in a double boiler or saucepan on the stovetop over low heat. Slide the ring off the cake and turn it upside down onto a cake wire.

Pour the melted chocolate over the cake and smooth the top and sides using a palette knife.

Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature.

Carefully run a knife around the bottom of the cake where the chocolate has stuck it to the cake wire and lift it onto a tea plate.

Melt the remaining one ounce of chocolate and use to decorate the top of the cake.

There’s an official Buckingham Palace birthday cupcake recipe.

It was shared by royal chefs to mark the Queen’s 94th birthday back in April.

Royal spiced Easter biscuits make for a yummy quarantine snack.

caption Royal easter spiced biscuits. source Royal Family, Instagram

Although specified as an Easter recipe, these cookies can be made to fit any occasion or time of year – simply change the shape and the decorative ingredients to something more fitting.

The royal pastry chefs shared the full recipe in the Instagram post below.

It can be Christmas all year round with Markle’s almond spiced holiday cocktail recipe.

caption Stock photo. source Natasha Breen/Universal Images via Getty Images

Here’s the recipe in full, shared by Markle in an interview with Grazia:

Ingredients:

Four cups unsweetened almond milk (you can make your own by blending raw almonds with milk and straining it)

one tsp of cinnamon + 1 tsp cardamom + 1tsp of powdered ginger

1/2 tsp of clove

6-8 dried dates soaked in water

your favorite bourbon

cinnamon sticks for garnish.

Method:

“Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a powerful blender and then move to a small saucepan. Heat at a low temperature until heated and then add 4-6oz into the pot depending on your friends’ palates.

“Pour each drink and garnish with a cinnamon stick. If you prefer this drink cold, then omit the heating and shake it hard in a cocktail shaker and serve in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim on the glass. Super pretty and equally delicious!”

Make banana bread with Markle’s two secret ingredients.

caption Banana bread. source Flickr/rottnapples

The duchess hasn’t shared the exact recipe for her version of banana bread, however, there are two special ingredients she uses that you can implement in your own: chocolate chips and ginger.

Insider’s Nasha Smith tried the ingredients in her own recipe, and the results looked pretty tasty.

