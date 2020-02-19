How to make a Spotify playlist private so no one can find it, or public so others can listen

- source
- You can make a Spotify playlist private or public by using the three-dot menu available on the playlist’s page.
- To make the change, select either “Make Secret” or “Make Public” from the three-dot menu.
- Once you make a Spotify playlist private, its followers won’t be able to view it anymore, and it won’t appear in searches.
While Spotify is often used for sharing playlists with friends, there may be some playlists you want to keep private. This is easy to do with Spotify’s “Make Secret” option.
Once you hide a Spotify playlist, your followers will no longer be able to view the playlist, and it won’t appear in any searches. And if in the future you want to make the playlist public again, you can do so with just a click.
Remember, though, that you can only make playlists you’ve created private – if the playlist is owned by someone else, you can’t edit it.
You can make a Spotify playlist private in both the desktop app for Mac and PC, and the mobile app for iPhone and Android.
How to make a Spotify playlist private on the desktop app
1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.
2. Open the playlist you’d like to make private by searching for it, or selecting it from the left sidebar.
3. Click the three dots to the left of the large green “Play” button, just below the playlist’s name.
4. Click “Make Secret.” If you instead see a button that says “Make Public,” the playlist is already private.
If you ever change your mind, you can open the same menu again and select “Make Public.”
How to make a Spotify playlist private on the mobile app
1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device.
2. Open the playlist you want to make private by searching for it or finding it in the “Your Library” tab.
3. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.
4. Tap “Make Secret.” A pop-up message should automatically appear, saying that you’ve made the playlist private.
If you instead see an option that says “Make Public,” then the playlist is already private.
To make the playlist public again, tap the three dots and select “Make Public.”
