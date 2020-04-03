My partner and I are long-distance for the first time in years, and it’s really hard. How can we make it more bearable?

source Crystal Cox/Insider; Samantha Lee/Insider

It’s great that you’re putting the needs of others above your own during this unprecedented time, but that doesn’t take away from relationship-related stress and uncertainty you’re currently navigating.

putting the needs of others above your own during this unprecedented time, but that doesn’t take away from relationship-related stress and uncertainty you’re currently navigating. Scheduling daily calls with your partner and creating virtual dates where you cook, watch a movie, or go for a walk together could help you feel more connected while physically apart. It’s also important to talk about your feelings, both good and bad.

You shouldn’t compare your previous long-distance relationship to this new experience, since the pandemic adds a whole new layer of emotions to the situation.

Have a question for Julia? Fill out this anonymous form. All questions will be published anonymously. You can read more Doing It Right here.

You can read more Doing It Right here. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

My boyfriend of five years is isolating at home with his family and I am isolating at home with mine. After years of a long-distance relationship, we only live a few minutes apart, but we’re both following social isolation and lockdown policies to stay safe.

We’ve done long-distance before, but back then there was always an end date, like planned visits or looking forward to the day when we’d be permanently closer together.

What’s the best way to cope with this unexpected time when there’s no light at the end of the tunnel? We have no idea when this will be over and when we can see each other again, which makes it really tough.

– New York

Dear New York,

It’s great to hear that you and your partner are being responsible about isolating to prevent the spread of the coronavirus right now, and we need more people like the two of you who are choosing to put the needs of others above your own.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact you’re dealing with a stressful and uncertain time in your relationship, and one that can’t be compared to previous long-distance experience you have.

Even with the ability to carry out your day-to-day lives in the safety of your homes, things like work, fitness, mental health, and relationships all feel different and more difficult to navigate in the face of a pandemic. It’s important to acknowledge how tough this experience is. Be easy on yourself and your partner about any obstacles you might face while navigating this new physically distant relationship dynamic.

Like you said, the inability to plan a future meetup with your boyfriend is upsetting, especially since doing so creates positive anticipation and is a common way long-distance couples cope with being apart for an extended period of time.

That’s why it’s important you find ways to feel intimately connected without being physically close, New York City therapist Rachel Sussman told me.

“I think it’s really important that they try to virtually do some activities together, like cook and eat a meal together, watch a show together, even go for a walk together,” Sussman said.

She also suggested scheduling daily phone or video calls with each other to check in on your mental and emotional states.

“Ask, ‘How are you feeling? How are you doing? What are you going through right now in this unique time?'” Sussman said. “We’ve all lost a lot during this complicated time, so acknowledge with your partner, ‘I really miss being with you. I really miss sleeping next to you, touching you, or snuggling with you. I miss having sex with you.'”

Sure, talking about these things during such a stressful time might feel like it’s too much to handle, but it’s the best way to stay on the same emotional page with your partner when you can’t read each other’s body language.

Additionally, Sussman recommended being straightforward with your boyfriend if you’re talking on the phone or video chatting and can’t discern the intention behind his words, or if you feel upset about something he said or did.

“Otherwise, people just tend to be passive aggressive or act out,” Sussman said. “They can’t read your body language and they can’t use a hug to normalize things, so I think it’s more important than ever that people communicate about what’s bothering them,” if they can’t be physically close right now.

And even though you don’t know exactly when you’ll get to hold your boyfriend again, try to remember that day is coming, and it will be glorious.

As Insider’s resident sex and relationships reporter, Julia Naftulin is here to answer all of your questions about dating, love, and doing it – no question is too weird or taboo. Julia regularly consults a panel of health experts including relationship therapists, gynecologists, and urologists to get science-backed answers to your burning questions, with a personal twist.

Have a question? Fill out this anonymous form. All questions will be published anonymously.

Related coverage from Doing It Right:

My partner won’t have sex until marriage, but I’m very sexual. Should I have an affair to get it out of my system?

I’m having an affair with my best friend’s partner, and he’s become manipulative. Should I come clean?

My antidepressants make it difficult to orgasm. How do I tell my partner and make sex fun again?