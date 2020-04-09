How to make your TikTok account private in 5 steps

caption The process for changing your account settings on TikTok is luckily pretty simple. source Reuters

You can make your TikTok account private in just five simple steps.

When you make your TikTok account private only users you approve will be able to follow you and view your content.

Making your account private is a great way to prevent strangers from seeing and commenting on your videos.

When you create a TikTok account your profile is automatically made public so that anyone can follow you and view your videos, but if you want to prevent strangers from seeing your content, TikTok let’s you make your account private at any time.

When you make your account private, everyone that is already following you will still follow you, but new users who want to see your posts will have to make a request, at which point you can either approve or decline.

In just five quick steps, you can make your TikTok account private.

Here’s how.

How to make your TikTok account private

1. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap “Me” at the bottom-right corner of your screen.

3. Tap the ellipsis at the top-right corner of your screen.

caption Tap the “…” located at the top-right corner of your screen. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. Tap “Privacy and safety.”

caption “Privacy and safety” is listed as the second item on the menu. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

5. Toggle the slider to the right of “Private account” to make your TikTok account private. When the slider turns green, you’ve made your account private.

caption You’ve made your account private when the slider next to “Private account” turns green. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

