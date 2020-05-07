How to map a route on your Strava fitness account to start a new workout

caption You can easily map a route on Strava through the platform’s website. source lzf / Shutterstock.com

You can map a route on Strava to start a new workout and save it for future use.

Through the Route Builder feature on Strava’s website, you can easily build custom cycling or running routes.

When you go out for a run or bike ride, you probably have preferred routes you follow often. Whether you follow the path around your local park or prefer to stick to the streets in your neighborhood, it’s easy and convenient to get into a routine.

But if you use Strava to track your activity, the app now allows you to create new routes to suit your workout preferences.

Using Strava’s Route Builder, you can build cycling or running routes that cater to a set of criteria, like routes with less elevation or routes that are popular with other Strava users. If you want to use the feature and build your own routes, here’s how to do it.

How to map a route on Strava

1. Sign into your account on the Strava website on a desktop web browser and access the Route Builder feature.

caption Sign into your account on the Strava website. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

2. Select your default activity from the top toolbar and toggle your other preferences such as minimum elevation, popularity, and more according to your preferences.

3. Route Builder will then map a waypoint for you. Click “Next” and then select your next waypoint.

4. Once you’re happy with your selected route, click “Save” to save your route.

caption Click “Save” when you’re happy with your route. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Name your route, provide a description if desired, and choose whether or not you want your route to remain private by checking or unchecking the option.

caption Name your route. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. Click “Save” and your route will be saved and accessible for future use on the mobile app.

