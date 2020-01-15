How to mark email as spam on your iPhone’s Mail app and move senders to your ‘Junk’ folder

caption There are two ways to mark email as spam on an iPhone’s Mail app. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

You can easily mark email as spam on your iPhone by moving them to the “Junk” folder of your Mail app.

You can move a single email to the Junk folder by swiping left on it, or move multiple emails by using the “Edit” option.

Once you’ve moved an email, the iPhone’s Mail app will automatically filter any future emails from this address out of your inbox and into the Junk folder.

You can still view emails marked as spam on your iPhone at any time.

Marking an email as spam on your iPhone involves moving it to the “Junk” folder – which helps you avoid an inbox clogged with unnecessary messages.

Once you’ve moved an email, Mail will take note of that email’s sender and automatically mark future emails from them as spam.

Even after you’ve marked an email as spam, you can still read it. You’ll just need to open your Junk folder – its icon looks like a basket with an X over it – and find the email in there.

Here’s how to mark emails as spam on your iPhone in two ways.

How to mark email as spam on an iPhone by moving a single email to the Junk folder

1. Open the Mail app on your iPhone and navigate to your inbox.

2. Swipe left on the email you want to mark as spam.

3. This will reveal three options: More, Flag, and Trash. Tap the gray “More” option.

caption Swipe left and select “More.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Mark…” from the pop-up menu that appears.

5. Tap “Move to Junk.”

caption Move the email to “Junk.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to mark email as spam on an iPhone by moving multiple emails to the Junk folder at once

1. Open the Mail app on your iPhone and navigate to your inbox.

2. Tap the blue “Edit” option in the upper right hand corner of the screen.

3. This automatically reveals dots on the left-hand side of every email, allowing you to select multiple messages at once. Tap next to all the emails you want to mark as spam, which will change the empty dots to blue checkmarks.

4. Tap “Mark” in the bottom left hand corner of the screen.

caption You can mark multiple messages at once. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap “Move to Junk.”

caption Move the selected emails straight to the Junk folder. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. You can also tap “Move,” which is the middle option at the bottom of the screen, and then tap “Junk” in the list that appears.

caption You’ll be given a list of all your email account’s folders. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

