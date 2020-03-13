How to mute someone on Discord so you can’t hear their voice or messages

caption There are two ways to mute someone on Discord. source Shutterstock

You can mute someone in Discord to silence them in a voice channel, or stop receiving notifications when they message you.

Muting another Discord user won’t prevent them from messaging you – to do this, you’ll need to block them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Talking to people online can be hard. It’s difficult to convey tone through text, and even if you’re in a voice chat, it’s easy to talk over people.

And if you’re in a voice chat with someone who’s typing too loudly, eating close to the microphone, or making it hard to talk, you might want to just mute them entirely.

Luckily, Discord offers a few different options for muting people. You can mute people in voice channels to stop yourself from hearing them speak. And if someone’s messaging you too much, you can mute them to stop receiving notifications.

However, neither of these options will stop them from messaging you, and it won’t stop you from seeing their messages in chats you share. To do this, you’ll need to block them.

Here’s how to mute users on Discord in both ways, using the desktop version of Discord for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $1,199.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $249.99 at Best Buy)

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

How to mute someone on Discord

Firstly, you can mute someone in a server’s voice channel. To do this:

1. Join the voice channel that the person you want to mute is in.

2. Right-click or tap on their username to open a menu.

3. Select the “Mute” option. Their audio should disappear immediately.

4. If you have the right permissions – for example, if you’re an administrator – you can also select the “Server Mute” option, which will mute their audio for everyone in the server, not just you.

caption You can mute someone just for yourself, or for the whole server. source Ross James/Business Insider

If someone is messaging you too much, you can mute their message notifications. Note, however, that this can only be done in the desktop version of Discord.

1. Go to your “Home” page by clicking the Discord logo at the top of your server list on the left.

2. Right-click the name of anyone in your Friends or Direct Messages list and select “Mute” from the menu.

3. This will open a smaller menu where you can select how long you’d like to mute them for. Pick any option you want.

caption You can use this menu to mute temporarily, or indefinitely. source Ross James/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: