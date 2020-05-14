8 practical tips organize your bedroom, according to professional organizers and interior designers

source Horderly

Nothing interrupts the delicate equilibrium of a relaxed and comfortable bedroom more than clutter.

When your bedroom is clean and tidy, you’re likely to start each day fresh and cut down on time spent trying to find that one sweater you want to wear.

Here are expert tips from Tyson Ness, founder of NYC-based interior design studio Studio Ness, and Jamie Hord, founder of professional organizing firm Horderly.

Read more: How to organize your bedroom closet

Our bedrooms are our sanctuaries. When we lay our heads at night to sleep, we want to be relaxed and comfortable. Nothing interrupts this delicate equilibrium more than a room that’s cluttered and disorganized.

When your bedroom is tidy, you’ll likely get a fresher start to your day because you’re not running around trying to search for what you’ll wear that day or looking for your rain jacket because it just started to drizzle.

We spoke with Jamie Hord, founder of NYC-based professional organizing firm Horderly and Tyson Ness, founder of Studio Ness, an NYC-based interior design studio, for their most practical tips on organizing any bedroom.

How to organize your bedroom

Like many other organization projects, the most important element is to make sure that your new system – whatever it winds up being – works with your lifestyle.

“There are two main reasons for a messy bedroom,” says Ness. “The first is that the proper organization system isn’t in place, meaning there isn’t the right amount of storage available. The second is that habits don’t line up. This means that you’ve implemented a system that doesn’t match with your lifestyle.”

Translation? Don’t get over-optimistic in your home makeover. Find a system that works completely for your personality and routine, and stick with it. Whether it’s folding clothes a certain way, using a jewelry tray, or ditching “the chair,” the most important key to organizing your room is maintenance.

Here, Hord and Ness break down their most practical tips that you can use daily for a more organized room.

Don’t treat your bedroom like your closet and invest in a closet system

source Horderly

One of the biggest mistakes that both Hord and Ness see is that people tend to use their bedrooms as an extension of their closets. Accessories are scattered all around, chairs become collecting places for clothes, and shoes end up in random places.

The best way to ensure that your room doesn’t end up looking like your closet just threw up is to find a proper home for everything. Put your hamper in a location where you’ll actually use it and treat clean laundry like they’re groceries and put it away as soon as your clothes come out of the dryer.

If you have an obnoxious amount of clothes and shoes, you may want to upgrade your closet to ensure you maximize its space. “The closet may be the smallest part of the bedroom, but it has the biggest impact,” explains Ness. “Most closets are simply a basic rod and shelf, but if you put in the time and money for a closet system like Elfa from The Container Store, it can transform your storage possibilities and efficiency. A smartly designed closet can also free up space in the bedroom for additional furniture pieces, giving the illusion of a larger room.”

Product Card Module: Elfa Custom Closet Card size: small

Separate your home office from the rest of your home

Ideally, it’s best to not work from your bedroom, as it often creates clutter. It’s best to keep your home life separate from your work life as much as possible – especially when so many of us are working from home these days.

“We encourage keeping the bedroom dedicated solely for, well, bedroom furniture and activities,” says Hord. “As much as possible, it’s best to dedicate a separate room for your home office, especially if you work from home a lot. For those who don’t have the luxury of an extra room, set aside at least five minutes at the end of each workday to clear and organize your desk. The last thing you want to see at night before you go to sleep is the mound of work you have to get to the next day.”

Another hack? Use a desk organizer that will help keep your pens, papers, and other knickknacks in one central location.

If you happen to be one of the lucky ones with an extra room to dedicate as a home office, it’s best to invest in furniture that’s both decorative and functional. I recently upgraded my own home office with a writing table and chair from Elle Décor furniture and couldn’t be happier with the perfect blend of beauty, function, and comfort. Read my full review of the pieces here.

Product Card Module: Small Acrylic Desktop Organizer Card size: small

Keep your nightstand clutter-free

Much like desks, your nightstand can cause clutter if you’re not careful.

Since it’s the last place we put things before we go to sleep and the first thing we reach for when we wake up, it’s easy to see how things can quickly start to pile up, creating clutter.

To keep your bedroom looking neat and organized, be sure to clean out your nightstand regularly. Get rid of paperwork you may be reading before you go to bed and put books you’ve already finished in back on the bookshelf.

Most importantly, if you find that your nightstand is a forest for wires, invest in a charging dock. I get it, we want to keep our phones within reach even while we sleep. But rather than finding tangling yourself up with cables, a charging dock can keep your nightstand organized while making sure your phone, fitness track, and even headphones power up.

Product Card Module: Charging Station Card size: small

source Horderly

Organize clothes and accessories in your drawers by size

Drawers can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re a great way to store our clothing and accessories out of sight. On the other hand, they can get disorganized and messy very easily.

The best way to ensure that your drawers stay in order is to implement a system that you can maintain. “Since top drawers are typically smaller, we recommend using them for everyday items like socks, underwear, and bras,” says Hord. “Larger items like pajamas, T-shirts, and loungewear can go in the larger drawers below. It’s also important to categorize your drawers so that items are grouped together. It doesn’t make much sense to put socks with T-shirts if you don’t always use them together.”

Also, make the most of your storage space by using dividers, and try file folding your items. For a step-by-step guide to file folding, check out Horderly’s how-to videos. File folding allows you to fit more items in a drawer and makes it easy to grab the items you need without disrupting anything you don’t.

Product Card Module: 4″ Dream Drawer Organizers Card size: small

Give your accessories a proper home

Small accessories like jewelry and sunglasses somehow always wind up taking more space than expected – tangled jewelry in a pile here, sunglasses catching dust in a corner here.

For your rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other jewels, it’s best to organize them in your top vanity drawers using a tray system. If you don’t have the luxury of a spare drawer, multi-tiered jewelry trees are a great way to set your accessories on a tabletop in a presentable way.

Sunglasses can also be kept on the top drawer of your desk or vanity. Or, you can invest in a key hook that has space for glasses, so you won’t have to worrying about forgetting to grab them on your way out.

Product Card Module: Gray Stackable Jewelry Trays Card size: smallProduct Card Module: Triple-Tiered Jewelry Organizer Card size: smallProduct Card Module: Umbra Yook White Key Hook & Organizer Card size: small

Use the space under the bed wisely

Storing things under your bed doesn’t have to mean a disaster. Instead of throwing loose items under the bed, group similar items together – like shoes, blankets, or sweaters – and store them in proper under-the-bed containers. Choose clear containers so you can easily see what’s stored in each box and you don’t have to rummage through them to find one particular item.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can invest in a platform bed with storage. Ness recommends this one from Blu Dot. “This is the perfect spot for bulkier bed linens or larger items you hold for longer-term storage, like coats, holiday decorations, or even sports equipment.”

Product Card Module: Under Bed Drawer Card size: smallProduct Card Module: Lid Queen Platform Storage Bed Card size: small

source Horderly

Avoid “the chair” by getting rid of it entirely

Everyone is familiar with “the chair” – that catch-all piece of furniture that becomes your go-to location for your laundry, accessories, clothes you haven’t fully unpacked from your last trip, and whatever else you end up throwing on it.

The solution? Get rid of the chair. Sometimes the best way to solve a mess is to get rid of the root of the problem.

Another tip? “Treat laundry like it’s groceries,” says Hord. “Put things away as soon as they come out of the dryer. That way, you’re not tempted to have it sit on a chair or bench for days – or weeks – on end.”

Make sure that your new system is tailored to your lifestyle