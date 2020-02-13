How to pair an Amazon Fire Stick remote with your Fire Stick, and add up to 7 remotes to your system

caption You can pair up to seven Amazon Fire Stick remotes to one device. source Amazon

You can pair an Amazon Fire Stick remote through the device’s “Controllers and Bluetooth Devices” menu.

You’ll find this option to pair your Amazon Fire Stick’s remote in your settings.

Once on this menu, you’ll need to hold down the Home button.

The Amazon Fire Stick’s remote allows you to access all of the features of your Amazon Fire Stick.

Depending on which version of the Fire Stick you have, you can use the remote to search for what you want to watch, increase or decrease the volume, see sports scores, check the weather, and more – all with voice control.

The Amazon Fire Stick allows you to pair up to seven remotes. Here’s how to do it.

How to pair an Amazon Fire Stick remote

1. Turn on the television that your Amazon Fire Stick is set up on, and switch to the right HDMI channel.

2. Select “Settings” from the Fire TV’s menu. If you’re trying to set up a remote without already having another remote paired, use the Fire TV app for iPhone or Android, which can be used as a temporary remote.

3. Select “Controllers and Bluetooth Devices,” and then select the “Amazon Fire TV Remote” option on the screen.

caption Open the “Controllers” menu. source Amazon

4. Ensure that batteries are in the remote. Press and hold the “Home” button for 10 seconds, so that the device can locate the wireless signal from the remote.

caption Hold down the “Home” button in the center of your remote. source Amazon

Repeat this as often as you need to pair all your remotes.

