How to pair your Apple TV remote to your Apple TV device

While there are different types of remotes for various versions of Apple TV, they all pair with the device more or less in a similar way.

Ideally your remote should connect automatically, but if that isn’t the case you will have to pair your remote with your Apple TV manually by hitting a combination of buttons on your remote or bringing it close to your device.

Here’s how to do it.

How to pair your Apple TV remote (aluminum or white)

1. Hold the Menu and Right button on your Apple TV remote for six seconds.

caption Press the Menu and Right buttons. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. On your Apple TV you should see a symbol that looks like two chains linked together.

If you don’t see this symbol, try pressing any button on your remote. If it doesn’t move the selector on the screen, unplug your Apple TV for at least six seconds and then plug it back in and try again.

How to pair your Apple TV remote (Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote)

1. Hold your remote three inches away from your Apple TV.

You will likely see a notification asking you to hold your remote closer to your Apple TV. It can be helpful to put your remote on top of your Apple TV.

caption The notification that your remote is pairing. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. Hold the Menu and Volume Up buttons on your remote for five seconds.

caption Press the Menu and Volume Up buttons. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

