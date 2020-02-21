How to pin Microsoft Edge to your taskbar in Windows 10 or to your dock on a Mac

caption It’s easy to pin Microsoft Edge to your Windows 10 taskbar or Mac dock. source Hollis Johnson

To pin Microsoft Edge to the taskbar in Windows 10, you’ll simply need to open it and right-click its icon.

You can pin Microsoft Edge to the dock on a Mac computer in a similar way.

Pinning programs like Microsoft Edge to your taskbar or dock makes them easy to access.

If Microsoft Edge is your default browser, then there’s a good chance that you want a way to open it quickly.

If you’re using Windows 10, the best way to do this is to pin Microsoft Edge to your taskbar. If you’re on a Mac, you can pin it to your dock.

Edge works just like any other application, so the steps used here apply to nearly any program you can open.

How to pin Microsoft Edge to your taskbar in Windows 10

1. Open Microsoft Edge, so its icon appears in your taskbar. Right-click that icon.

2. Click the pushpin icon labeled “Pin to taskbar.” This will pin the Edge icon to your taskbar. The icon will remain even after the program is closed, allowing you to click it to quickly reopen the program in the future.

caption Right-click the Edge icon while it’s in your taskbar. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. You can remove Edge from your taskbar by right-clicking its icon again and selecting “Unpin from taskbar.” Edge will no longer stay in your taskbar the next time you close the application.

How to pin Microsoft Edge to your dock in macOS

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac, so its icon appears at the edge of the dock.

2. Click the Edge icon and drag it to the left, where your dock’s permanent pinned icons are. The other icons will shift to make room for it.

caption Drag the icon from the “recent” section to the “pinned” section. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. To remove it from your dock, right-click the icon and hover your mouse over “Options.” Click either “Remove from Dock” or, if it has a checkmark next to it, “Keep in Dock.”

