How to post on Reddit using your computer or mobile device

By
Emma Witman, Business Insider US
-

Reddit is a great tool for following the dialogue of rapidly-developing events.

If you’re new to the website, and are ready to stop lurking and start contributing to the dialogue (or even spark some) here’s how to comment and post on Reddit, for both its desktop and mobile platforms.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Apple)

Samsung Galaxy s10 (From $699.99 at Walmart)

Apple Macbook Pro (From $1,299.00 at Apple)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $469.99 at Walmart)

How to post on Reddit using a computer

1. Open your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC and go to the Reddit website.

2. If you haven’t already, sign in to your Reddit account. You’ll be directed back to the homepage.

3. Find the community, i.e. “subreddit,” you want to post in. You can navigate there by entering the “reddit.com/r/subredditname” URL, or by searching for the subreddit using the search box at the top.

If you're subscribed to the subreddit you want to post in you can also navigate there via the dropdown menu on Reddit's homepage.

caption
If you’re subscribed to the subreddit you want to post in you can also navigate there via the dropdown menu on Reddit’s homepage.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Click “Create Post,” near the top of the subreddit’s header.

Be sure to abide by the rules of the subreddit, found on the right sidebar, otherwise your post may never see the light of day.

caption
Be sure to abide by the rules of the subreddit, found on the right sidebar, otherwise your post may never see the light of day.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Choose a title and compose your post. Click “Post” to submit.

How to post on Reddit using a mobile device

1. Open or download the Reddit app on your Android or iPhone.

To ensure that you're using the official Reddit app, check that the developer is

caption
To ensure that you’re using the official Reddit app, check that the developer is “reddit” or “reddit Inc” in your device’s app store.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Open the app, and sign in with your Reddit account credentials by tapping the profile icon in the top-left corner.

Sign into your account.

caption
Sign into your account.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Navigate to the subreddit where you’d like to post. If you’re subscribed to the subreddit, tap the icon at the bottom of circles and squares. Otherwise, search for the subreddit in the top search bar.

4. To create a post, tap the pencil icon in the bottom-center.

5. Tap the icon of the type of content you want to include.

6. Create a title for your post, and write or attach your multimedia content.

7. Finalize by tapping “Post” in the top-right corner.

You can't necessarily post freely in every subreddit — some Reddit communities restrict if and how often you can post there.

caption
You can’t necessarily post freely in every subreddit — some Reddit communities restrict if and how often you can post there.
source
Emma Witman/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: