How to post on Reddit using your computer or mobile device

You can easily post on Reddit using the mobile app for Android or iPhone or the desktop website.

The process for creating a post in the Reddit app on Android versus iPhone is essentially the same.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Reddit is a great tool for following the dialogue of rapidly-developing events.

If you’re new to the website, and are ready to stop lurking and start contributing to the dialogue (or even spark some) here’s how to comment and post on Reddit, for both its desktop and mobile platforms.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to post on Reddit using a computer

1. Open your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC and go to the Reddit website.

2. If you haven’t already, sign in to your Reddit account. You’ll be directed back to the homepage.

3. Find the community, i.e. “subreddit,” you want to post in. You can navigate there by entering the “reddit.com/r/subredditname” URL, or by searching for the subreddit using the search box at the top.

caption If you’re subscribed to the subreddit you want to post in you can also navigate there via the dropdown menu on Reddit’s homepage. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Click “Create Post,” near the top of the subreddit’s header.

caption Be sure to abide by the rules of the subreddit, found on the right sidebar, otherwise your post may never see the light of day. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Choose a title and compose your post. Click “Post” to submit.

How to post on Reddit using a mobile device

1. Open or download the Reddit app on your Android or iPhone.

caption To ensure that you’re using the official Reddit app, check that the developer is “reddit” or “reddit Inc” in your device’s app store. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Open the app, and sign in with your Reddit account credentials by tapping the profile icon in the top-left corner.

caption Sign into your account. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Navigate to the subreddit where you’d like to post. If you’re subscribed to the subreddit, tap the icon at the bottom of circles and squares. Otherwise, search for the subreddit in the top search bar.

4. To create a post, tap the pencil icon in the bottom-center.

5. Tap the icon of the type of content you want to include.

6. Create a title for your post, and write or attach your multimedia content.

7. Finalize by tapping “Post” in the top-right corner.

caption You can’t necessarily post freely in every subreddit — some Reddit communities restrict if and how often you can post there. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: