How to prevent heart disease with lifestyle changes and medication

caption Exercising for 30 minutes a day can reduce your risk of heart disease. source Syda Productions/Shutterstock

You can prevent heart disease with a healthy lifestyle: exercising 30 minutes a day and eating a healthy diet are steps in the right direction.

Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 39%.

Constantly monitoring blood pressure so that you are aware of any signs of hypertension is also helpful in preventing heart disease.

This article was reviewed by Jason R. McKnight, MD, MS, a family medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There often aren’t clear symptoms, but there are common risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking cigarettes, and unhealthy eating and exercise habits.

If you think you have a high risk of heart disease, here are some key lifestyle changes to help prevent it from developing, as well as options for medication or surgery.

How to prevent heart disease with a healthy lifestyle

The best way to lower your risk of heart disease is to adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle, says Onuma Oyere, MD, a cardiologist at Yale Medicine.

Lifestyle factors play a big role in heart health, so exercising at least 30 minutes a day and eating a healthy diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats can help prevent heart disease. Physical activity, in particular, is crucial to heart health since regular exercise strengthens the heart, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently.

Smoking is also a major risk factor for heart disease, so if you are a smoker, one of the best ways you can lower your risk of heart disease is to quit, Oyere says. The chemicals in tobacco smoke harm the cells in your blood vessel, increasing your risk of plaque build-up in your arteries, which can lead to heart disease.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that quitting smoking can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 39% within five years.

Additionally, Oyere stresses the importance of “knowing your numbers,” when it comes to your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels and talk with your doctor about controlling these numbers if they are outside of the normal range.

When it comes to preventing heart disease, patients with high blood pressure and high cholesterol should focus on lifestyle changes first, Oyere says. If modifying your lifestyle does not improve these conditions, then medication might be the next step.

How to treat heart disease with medication or surgery

Most heart conditions are treatable either through medication or surgery, Oyere says. The best treatment for each person depends on the type of heart disease and how severe it is.

Some conditions like coronary artery disease or a heart attack may require a stent or bypass surgery to restore normal blood flow to an obstructed artery. Other treatments include pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) to treat ventricular arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat). Additionally, pulmonary vein ablation successfully cures between 75% and 80% of atrial fibrillation cases when it is not related to another type of heart disease.

Medication might be prescribed to improve the symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, Oyere says. In addition, diuretics and beta-blockers may be prescribed to lower blood pressure and statins to lower cholesterol if lifestyle modifications aren’t enough.

Whether or not someone with heart disease could benefit from medication depends on their particular condition, risk factors, and if medication would prevent complications and increase their life expectancy. You should talk with your doctor to learn more about medication or surgery if you have heart disease.

Related stories about heart health: