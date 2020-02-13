How to print a receipt for your Amazon orders in 4 simple steps

caption You can easily access and print an Amazon receipt to keep a copy of your purchase details. source Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock

It’s easy to print an Amazon receipt should you need a physical record of your order.

You can print an Amazon receipt through the “Your Orders” section from your account.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you prefer shopping online, you’ve probably used Amazon. From clothes and shoes to groceries and other household items, you can get almost anything you possibly need from Amazon.

While online shopping with Amazon is convenient, packages that come without an invoice or receipt could sometimes be troublesome when you want the detail of your purchases.

Thankfully, you can easily print Amazon receipt via the website’s “Your Orders” section.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to print an Amazon receipt for your orders

1. Go to the Amazon homepage in a browser on your Mac or PC and log in using your email address and password associated with your account.

2. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click on the “Returns & Orders” button to be taken to your order summary page.

caption Click on the “Returns & Orders” button to access detail of past purchases. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Locate the order you wish to print the receipt or invoice for and click “Invoice” in the grey header.

caption View the details of your invoice. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the invoice screen, click “Print this page for your records” at the top and choose the printer you wish to use. The invoice will then begin printing, and you can exit out of the invoice screen.

caption Print the invoice to keep a physical copy of your order details. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: