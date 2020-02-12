How to print from Google Chrome on your desktop or mobile device

caption It only takes a few clicks or taps to print from Google Chrome. source Shutterstock

You can easily print from Google Chrome using the options menu on your desktop, or the “Share” menu in the mobile app.

If you use the mobile version of Google Chrome, keep in mind that your printing process will vary depending on what kind of phone you have.

On a desktop, you can also print from Google Chrome using a keyboard command.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

There are so many subtle differences between internet browsers that seemingly simple things like printing can become technological obstacles.

But if you use Google Chrome, the process is quick and easy. You’ll just have to make sure that your printer is set up and connected to your computer, iPhone, or Android device already.

Assuming you’ve done that, here’s how to start printing via the Chrome browser.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to print from Google Chrome on your desktop

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC and go to the page or document you want to print.

2. Click the three stacked dots in the top-right of the browser window and click “Print.”

caption You’ll find the “Print” option in this menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Enter your printing settings. This will include selecting the printer you want to use, choosing the page orientation, and picking what pages should be included.

4. Once everything is set properly, click “Print.”

caption Set your printing preferences. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

You can also reach the printing menu by pressing Ctrl + P on a PC keyboard, or Command + P on a Mac keyboard.

How to print from Google Chrome on your mobile device

The process is slightly different depending on whether you’re using an Android or an iPhone. Those differences are noted below:

1. Open the Chrome app and go to the page or document you want to have printed.

2. iPhone users should tap the “Share” button in the top-right corner of the screen, while Android users should tap the “More” button (three dots) in the top-right corner and then select “Share.”

caption Tap the “Share” option. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Print.”

4. Choose your settings, as well as the printer you want to use, and then select “Print.”

caption Make sure your printer is connected to your mobile device beforehand. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: