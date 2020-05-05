How to pronounce ‘X Æ A-12,’ the name Elon Musk tweeted he and Grimes gave their new baby

caption SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Elon Musk and Grimes have had their first child together, and the world is confused by the baby’s supposed name.

When someone on Twitter asked on Monday what they named their son, Musk tweeted, “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

Musk is known for posting jokes and memes on Twitter, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the baby’s name is a joke. Others have speculated that the string of characters he tweeted is actually a riddle with a hidden meaning.

Regardless, we have a few clues about the pronunciation. “X” and “A-12” are pretty self-explanatory, while the character Æ is known as an ash and sounds like the A in “bad.”

The tech billionaire Elon Musk and the musician Grimes have had their first baby together, and the world is a bit confused by his name.

When a follower asked Musk on Monday night what they’d named their new son, Musk replied, “X Æ A-12 Musk.” He hasn’t tweeted since or supplied any more information on what the name means.

Musk is a known Twitter prankster, frequently posting jokes and memes for his 33.6 million followers. He’s also gotten into hot water for his reckless tweeting about things like taking Tesla private or calling a British cave diver who helped rescue a trapped Thai soccer team a “pedo guy.” If the name he tweeted is a joke, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Others have speculated that the string of characters Musk tweeted is a riddle or an equation that adds up to the actual name. One person guessed that the name is actually “X Ash Archangel,” which Musk liked on Twitter.

But if X Æ A-12 is the baby’s first name, we have a few clues about how it would be pronounced:

“X” could be pronounced like the letter, or, since it’s the Roman numeral for 10, as “ten.”

“Æ” is known as an ash, which could be the intended pronunciation here. The actual sound the symbol refers to is like the A in “cat” or “bad,” according to Dictionary.com.

“A-12” pretty much speaks for itself. Some have guessed it’s a reference to a CIA aircraft, while others have guessed it’s a math equation: A-12=O.

Either way, we won’t know what the true name is or how it’s pronounced until Musk or Grimes decides to shed more light on the mystery.