How to record Skype calls on your computer

You can record Skype calls on your computer, making it easy to go over the minutes of a meeting, review an interviewee’s performance, or relive a cherished moment with a loved one.

Skype recordings are saved for 30 days, though you can download recordings as MP4 files to save them indefinitely.

As soon as you begin recording a Skype call, all participants are notified, but it’s still a good idea to preemptively inform people you are going to record for reasons of legality and decorum.

In 2018, Skype added a feature that dramatically improved the platform: call recording.

Now with the click of a mouse you can record the audio from a call or video call session, preserving an interview for later review, making a meeting shareable with clients, or enshrining that hilarious moment you and your friends shared.

Skype call recording is quick and easy, and all participants are actively informed of the recording and are invited to save the recorded audio or video at the end. It’s still a good idea to inform people before you start recording Skype to avoid potential legal issues and interpersonal awkwardness.

Here’s how to record Skype calls on a computer.

How to record Skype calls

1. Start your Skype call as normal on your PC or Mac computer, then click the “+” button at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Click the circle beside “Start recording.”

3. Your Skype session will now be recorded, with all participants immediately informed by a banner at the top of their screen.

caption The banner at the top letting you know that the call is being recorded. source Skype

4. Click “Stop recording” at the top of the screen to end the recording before the call is over, or simply end the call.

To save the call, go to the chat and click the three dots, then select “More options” and then select “Save to Downloads.”

