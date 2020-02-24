How to register a device on Amazon so you can access Amazon Prime features on all of your devices

caption You can register almost any smart device on Amazon by simply logging into your Amazon Prime account. source Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images

You can register your device on Amazon and enjoy Amazon Prime benefits on your Kindle, iPhone, or smart TV.

To register a device, simply sign into your account on any Amazon app, like Prime Video, Prime Music, Kindle, or Alexa.

If you are giving away or have lost your device, you should take a few seconds to unregister the device from your Amazon account.

Once a device is registered with your Amazon account, you will have easy access to all of your favorite Amazon media, including music, tv shows, books, and of course, Amazon’s online shopping platform.

The process of registering a device on Amazon is usually as simple as logging into your account on the device.

How to register a device on Amazon

The simplest way to connect a device to your Amazon account is to download an Amazon app, like Prime Music or Prime Video, and sign into your existing Amazon Prime account.

Depending on your security settings, you might have to confirm your identity by typing in a code sent to the email or phone number associated with your account.

For devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, iPhone, Android, or iPad, this is all you have to do to register on Amazon.

However, with some smart TVs and gaming consoles, you might need to navigate to Amazon’s “Register a device” page on your Mac or PC and enter the six-digit code displayed on your TV or console. This process should only take about a minute.

How to check your registered devices on Amazon

To check what devices you already have registered on your Amazon account, log in to your account on your Mac or PC.

1. Click on the link that says “Account for…” on the right side of the top menu bar.

caption Click the account button. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

2. On the next page, click “Manage content and devices” under the “Digital content and devices.” subheader.

caption Click “Manage content and devices.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Click “Devices” in the top menu bar to see your registered devices.

caption Click “Devices” at the top of the page. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

How to unregister a device on Amazon

1. In your “Devices” page, click the three dots to the left of the device that you’d like to unregister.

caption Click the button with the three dots. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

2. Select “Deregister” from the dropdown list.

caption Click “Deregister.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. In the pop-up window, click the yellow “Deregister” button.

caption Click “Deregister” again to finish removing the device. source Steven John/Business Insider

