How to remove devices from your Spotify account using your computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to remove a device from your Spotify account. source Reuters

You can remove devices from your Spotify account in two ways: using a desktop computer or through the mobile app.

If you’re removing a device from Spotify using your desktop, you’ll need to open your account settings.

In the Spotify mobile app, you’ll just need to go to your device settings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re a Spotify Premium member, chances are you have multiple devices connected to your account. You might connect to a speaker at a party, for example, or use your login information on a friend’s computer, but later forget to remove the device.

There are two ways to remove devices from your Spotify account: through the desktop program for Mac and PC, and in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

When using a desktop computer, it may be easier to forget all devices, and then sign in using your Spotify credentials to the few devices you frequent.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to remove all devices from your Spotify account using a desktop computer

1. Open the Spotify application on your Mac or PC.

2. At the top-right of the Spotify application, click the down arrow icon next to your username.

3. In the drop-down menu, select “Account” from the list.

caption Click “Account” in the drop-down menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Your preferred browser will open with your “Account overview” page. Scroll to the bottom of the page, and select “Sign Out Everywhere” – this will sign out all the devices currently connected to your Spotify account.

caption Select “Sign Out Everywhere” to remove all unwanted devices. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to remove devices from Spotify using the mobile app

1. Launch the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. In the “Home” menu, select the gear icon in the top right-hand corner to access your Spotify settings.

caption Tap the Settings icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Select “Devices” from the menu list.

caption Tap “Devices” to access the menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Select “Devices Menu” at the top to edit the devices connected to your Spotify account.

caption Open your “Devices Menu.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Scroll to find the name of the device you want to remove. To the right of the device’s name, select the icon depicting three horizontal dots.

caption Find the device you want to remove, then select the icon to the right of its name. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. A menu will pop up from the bottom of the screen. Select “Forget device” to remove the device from your Spotify account.

caption Tap “Forget device” to remove the device. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: