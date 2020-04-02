How to request an Uber with a car seat for your child

caption You can request an Uber with a car seat if you are willing to pay a bit extra. source Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images

You can easily request an Uber with a car seat for an additional fee.

You’d simply select the car seat option when you set up your rideshare request on Uber.

Grabbing a rideshare when you have a small child can be complicated. It’s not as though you’re toting around their carseat if you don’t usually travel by car, especially if you live in or visit New York City.

But there are times when it’s necessary. If you want to use Uber in New York City, you do have the option to get an UberX vehicle with a forward-facing car seat, for a $10 fee.

Also, your child must:

Be at least two years old;

Weigh 22 to 47 pounds;

Measure 31 to 51 inches tall.

You should also know that cars are only equipped with one car seat, so if you need more than one, you’ll have to look elsewhere for a safe ride to your destination. But for those with a single child in need of a car seat, as long as they meet those requirements, you should be good to go.

Here’s how to request an Uber with a car seat.

How to request an Uber with a car seat

1. Open your Uber app and tap “Where to?”

caption Tap “Where to?” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Enter your destination and pickup information.

caption Enter your destination. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Scroll through your vehicle options and select “Car Seat.”

caption Select “Car Seat.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Confirm Car Seat” and request your ride.

caption Tap to confirm. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once your Uber arrives, you will be responsible for putting your child in the seat.

