How to reset your Android device and erase your personal data

caption You can factory reset your Android device and delete all of your data. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You should reset your Android device and erase all your personal data before you sell it, trade it in, or give it away.

If your Android phone is experiencing glitches that make using it a frustration or even an impossibility, a factory reset might fix the issue and restore your phone to proper function.

Make sure you backup your Android phone before resetting it, as your backed-up data can be loaded onto a new device.

There are two main reasons to reset your Android device.

First, you’re done with the device and are planning to sell it, trade it toward a new device, or give it away. Second, you’re done with the device’s infuriating glitches and lag and you just want a new device that works.

A factory reset can fix the issues plaguing your Android device, restoring your device to like-new condition and helping it work properly once again.

Resetting your device also wipes all of your personal files, data, and information from your device, so your privacy is protected, even once someone else has it.

How to reset your Android device

1. Open the Systems app on your Android and find the “General management” tab.

2. In General Management, tap “Reset.”

caption Tap “Reset.” source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap “Reset settings” if you merely want to restore your phone’s default settings without wiping it clean, or hit “Factory data reset” to totally reset your phone.

caption Select how you’d like to reset your phone. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. On the next page, scroll down and hit “RESET.”

