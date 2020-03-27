How to reset the Firefox browser on your Mac or PC in 4 simple steps

By
Emma Witman, Business Insider US
-

You can reset Firefox on your computer if you're having speed or functionality issues.

You can reset Firefox on your computer if you're having speed or functionality issues.
Evan Lorne/Shutterstock

Everyday use of your computer and browser inevitably leads to the sort of misuses that eat into bandwidth – out-of-date plugins pile up, untrusted third party downloads sneak in, and a cache in sore need of clearing compiles.

Fortunately, there’s a quick and simple remedy for Firefox users – resetting your browser.

If you’re finding that Firefox is all of a sudden slogging along, here’s the steps to refresh and reset the browser to its default settings, for faster speeds and less lagging.

How to reset Firefox

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. Navigate to this Firefox support website.

3. Click the “Refresh Firefox” button.

You have to employ Firefox on your computer  in order to refresh the browser through its support page.

You have to employ Firefox on your computer in order to refresh the browser through its support page.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Select “Refresh Firefox” again when prompted.

You’re all set. Be sure to refresh Firefox periodically to maintain solid performance from the browser.

Firefox will automatically reopen after the refresh, and can restore any tabs that were open.

Firefox will automatically reopen after the refresh, and can restore any tabs that were open.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

