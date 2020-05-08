How to reset your LastPass master password in 5 steps

- source
- igor moskalenko/Shutterstock
- It’s easy to reset your LastPass master password if you believe that your account’s security may have been compromised or simply as a precautionary measure.
- You can create a new master password for LastPass in a few simple steps using a web browser.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
LastPass is a great way to save yourself the stress of memorizing myriad online passwords.
That is, until its security has become compromised.
Fret not, it’s easy, but secure, to reset your master password for LastPass.
So if your master password has been hacked, or you simply want to reset it as a precaution, creating a new one in LastPass can be done with a few clicks.
Here’s how to reset your LastPass master password.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple Macbook Pro (From $1,299.00 at Apple)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $469.99 at Walmart)
How to reset your LastPass master password
1. Open LastPass.com in your web browser of choice on a Mac or PC and select “Log In,” in the top right corner of the LastPass homepage.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
2. In the top right corner of your LastPass vault click “Account Settings.”
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
3. A pop up window will appear. Click “Change Master Password.”
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
4. You’ll be redirected to a new window where you can choose a new Master Password.
5. Click “Save Master Password” to finalize.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to add a LastPass extension to your Chrome browser to manage your passwords easily
-
How to delete your LastPass account and permanently wipe saved logins
-
How to change your Discord account password, and keep your data secure
-
How to reset your Slack password in 2 different ways
-
How to change your Pandora account password on desktop or mobile, and keep your account secure