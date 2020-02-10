How to respond to a Yelp review using a business account

caption If you own a business and have a Yelp business page, then you can respond to reviews of your business through the Reviews section of your account page. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

To respond to a Yelp review using a business account, you first have to claim your business, then log into your account, and access your “Reviews” section.

Responding to reviews left about your business is the best way to engage with clientele, and thanks to the many tools Yelp offers, it only takes a few seconds to do so.

While a bad Yelp review is the last thing a business owner wants to see, it’s something that even the finest establishments are sure to experience at times.

It’s how you reply to that bad review that matters, though. With politeness, honesty, and ideas for how you can make the patron’s next visit better, you might just win a customer back.

Before you can respond to any reviews, however, you first have to know how to.

How to respond to a Yelp review

1. First, you have to claim your business’s Yelp page by following the steps at biz.yelp.com in a browser on your Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device, or simply log into your account.

caption Create a Yelp business page or log in to your account. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

2. Go to the “Reviews” section of your account page.

3. Find the review in question and click “Write a Response.” You can now type out your reply, which will be displayed underneath the review.

4. Click “Preview” to preview the text.

5. Click “Post Comment” to post your public-facing response.

You can also send the reviewer a private direct message. On said review, click “Send Direct Message,” say your piece, then hit “Send.”

If you only have a few seconds, but want to acknowledge a good review, you can also click the “Thank” button under a review. This will send a quick private note that simply thanks the poster for a good review.

