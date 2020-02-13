How to restart your Amazon Fire Stick in 3 different ways

- source
The Amazon Fire Stick is one of the most popular media streaming devices available right now. Not only can you shop on Amazon using a Fire Stick, but you can also stream movies and TV shows on apps like Hulu, Netflix, or even YouTube.
However, like most devices, sometimes your Fire Stick can suffer from performance issues and has to be troubleshooted.
How to restart your Amazon Fire Stick
Here are three different ways to restart your Amazon Fire Stick.
Unplug your Amazon Fire Stick
Locate where your Amazon Fire Stick device is connected to your television, and then unplug it from your TV or your wall outlet. After unplugging it, wait a few seconds and then plug your Fire Stick back in.
Restart your Amazon Fire Stick in Settings
1. Scroll up on the Amazon Fire Stick home screen on your TV and highlight the “Home” tab. Then, scroll to the right and click on “Settings.”
2. Scroll to the right and click on “My Fire TV.”
3. In “My Fire TV,” scroll down and click on “Restart” and your Fire Stick will automatically restart.
Restart your Amazon Fire Stick using your remote
1. Turn on your TV and wait for your screen to display your Fire Stick home screen.
2. On your remote, press and hold the “Home” button for a few seconds. Using your remote click on “Settings.”
3. In “Settings” scroll down and click “My Fire TV” and then scroll down and click “Restart” to restart your device.
